Democrat-appointed appeal committee suspends publication of Trump files in White House before Friday deadline





Three judges of the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, all of whom were nominated by Democrats, issued the temporary injunction in response to Trump’s latest efforts before Friday’s deadline to hand over a first batch of 46 files, including White Logs of home visits, visitor logs, drafts of speeches and three handwritten notes from Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Justices Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, both nominated by Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated by Biden, sit on the appeals committee to consider Trump’s request. Jackson, perhaps best known for his 2019 opinion ruling that former Trump White House attorney Don McGahn must comply with a subpoena from Congress regarding Russian interference in the The 2016 presidential election, is considered a first choice for the Supreme Court if there was an opening during President Joe Terme de Biden.

The three-judge panel has asked attorneys for Trump, Congress and the Biden administration to submit briefs before oral argument is heard on November 30.

“The purpose of this administrative injunction is to protect the jurisdiction of the court to deal with the appellant’s claims for executive privilege and should in no way be construed as a decision on the merits,” the panel wrote in an order of two. pages.

In total, more than 700 documents from Trump’s presidency were due to be turned over by the National Archives to the committee in the coming weeks.

Judge Tanya Chutkan twice rejected Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the National Archives from complying with the documents request, noting in a Wednesday night ruling that Trump’s lawyers had not moved forward new legal arguments or new facts to change its previous decision which held executive privilege. belongs to the office – not to the individual.

“In this appeal, the court will consider new and important first-impression constitutional issues relating to the separation of powers, presidential records and executive privilege,” Trump’s lawyers wrote Thursday.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Chutkan wrote: “Presidents are not kings and the claimant is not president. breadth and scope “and illegitimate. The White House Biden has refused to intervene to block access to Trump’s records. The Biden administration said in a file to Chutkan that Trump, as the former president, “has no personal interest in the files,” and that Biden’s White House decision to allow those presidential files to go to Congress should stand.

On Wednesday, the House committee wrote that it needed Trump’s White House records quickly so they could continue investigating the attack on Congress.

“The potential harm to the public is immense: our democratic institutions and an essential feature of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power are at stake,” the committee wrote. He added that a delay would hamper his ability to “timely complete a full investigation and recommend effective remedial legislation.”

This story was updated with additional developments on Thursday.

CNN’s Chandelis Duster and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

