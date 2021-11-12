PM meets lawmakers and discusses crucial legislation – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: A day after the government suspended a scheduled joint session of parliament over concerns his allies reportedly expressed over the bill on the use of the electronic voting machine in upcoming polls, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with several lawmakers from the ruling PTI and allied parties on Thursday and discussed with them how to get the crucial bills passed.

He also met with Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani, Vice President Mirza Mohammad Afridi and House Leader Shehzad Waseem.

Other people appealed to the prime ministers: Senators Azam Swati, Shibli Faraz, Dr Sania Nishtar, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Mohsin Aziz, Faisal Javed, Fida Mohammad, Dost Mohammad Mehsud, Mohammad Ayub, Seemi Azedi , Waleed Zeeshan Khanzada, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Falak Naz Chitrali, Fauzia Arshad, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Liaquat Khan Tarakai, Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Aun Abbas Bappi, Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Gurdeep Singh, Faisal Vifull, Ali Zbro, Sara Ahmed Bugti, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Samina Mumtaz, Manzoor Kakar, Danesh Kumar, Khalida Ateeb, Kamil Ali Agha and Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

They discussed the ongoing legislative process in parliament, the political situation in the country and the ongoing development projects in different constituencies, an official press release issued by the prime minister’s office said.

Orders Punjab Irrigation Service to Stop Water Theft in Canals

The deputies who met the Prime Minister were: Syed Faizul Hassan, Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Talib Nakai, Rana Mohammad Qasim Noon, Zulfikar Ali Khan, Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, Mehr Ghulam Mohammad Lali, Nawab Sher Waseer, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Rai Mohammad Murtaza, Amjad Ali Khan, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Iqbal Afridi, Jawwad Hussain, Malik Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Khan, retired captain Jameel Ahmed Khan, Saifur Rehlam, Mohammad Khangir, Attaullah, Aftab Jehangir, Mohammad Aslam Khan and Mohammad Amir Dogar.

Federal ministers Nurul Haq Qadri, Asad Umar and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi also questioned the prime minister.

Media reported that PTI allies on Wednesday called on the prime minister to give them a chance to speak to the opposition to convince them to support electoral reform legislation. The opposition opposed the bill. On Tuesday, the government faced defeat to opposition in the National Assembly when voting on motions calling for the introduction of two bills.

Meeting with farmers

Later, the prime minister met with a delegation of farmers from southern Punjab and called on the provincial irrigation department to take action to prevent water theft from the canals.

Stressing the importance of solving the problems faced by farmers, he highlighted the reduced role of intermediaries to allow farmers to get a good price for their products.

The Prime Minister ordered the authorities concerned to invoke the relevant laws to fight against cartels and prevent hoarding practices.

The prime minister was informed that it was likely that Rabi’s crops would be affected due to a 28 percent water shortage in the reservoirs. The prime minister said the shortage could be remedied by stopping the theft of water from the canals.

The Prime Minister was informed that Pakistan has a rich natural resource base for agriculture. However, despite one of the best alluvial soils in the world, diverse weather conditions, the best irrigation system and hardworking farmers, the country has not been able to fully exploit the potential of its agricultural sector, mainly due to the priorities misplaced from previous governments.

To explore the full potential of the agricultural sector, Khan said, the government has launched the Rs 277 billion agricultural emergency program, an unprecedented allocation for the sector.

The initiative aims to improve the production of wheat, rice, sugarcane, pulses and oilseeds, in addition to developing the livestock and water sectors.

The prime minister said the government is providing Kissan cards to farmers, especially small ones, for the modernization of the agricultural sector. Through this card, farmers would benefit from various government programs, such as crop loans and subsidies on fertilizers, seeds and pesticides.

Due to favorable government policies, production of wheat, rice, corn, sugarcane, potato, onion and peanuts has reached an all-time high despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of Industry Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Minister of Energy Mohammad Hammad Azhar.

Earlier in a tweet, the Prime Minister assured Afghanistan of Pakistan’s full humanitarian aid and urged the international community to shoulder its collective responsibility to avert a serious humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

