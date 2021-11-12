Conservatives regain control of their party and Boris Johnson

When Rishi Sunak admitted that the government was wrong about Owen Paterson’s vote, he was taking a bit of a gamble. These are the very apologies Boris Johnson ostensibly refused to make. Since becoming Chancellor, Sunak has been careful to be seen as very loyal to the Prime Minister, doing his best to cover up the many differences between them. But with the party in crisis and its leader refusing to express regrets, the ministers are taking matters into their own hands.

With each passing day, the Conservatives have more and more reason to regret the loyalty shown last week to what they now consider to be an incompetent number 10. Whips are supposed to be the smartest of us, complains a minister. But Boris made it a nursery for the thick ones. Backbenchers weren’t even asked about their views on Save Paterson’s disastrous plan until the day before the vote, when everything was finalized and it was too late to change direction.

Almost all of the 247 Tories who voted to exonerate Paterson did so under duress, but they all assumed Number 10 knew what he was doing. Few will make this mistake again. The vote not only failed, but exposed all Tories to sleazy charges this week. All politicians with outside interests, from legal advice to football refereeing, are now accused of being fiddler. They repel the attacks while accusing No. 10 of having started the fire.

As a matter of principle, Johnson makes no apologies for seeing them as part of an unnecessary media game. When he became Minister of Foreign Affairs, he said he would not be embarking on a full global route of apologies because it would take too long. His farewell advice to his successor as editor-in-chief of Spectator was to never admit to mistakes, even under pressure. Old buddies will show up in your office, urging you to surrender, he wrote. No. The spectator does not surrender to anyone. The spectator is always right. He seems to view politics the same way: if you apologize, you are weakened and they win.

But ministers are not waiting for him to change his mind. By apologizing of their own, they don’t mean to say they got it wrong: as everyone now knows, the Paterson plan was quite his idea. They think the Prime Minister was wrong and that his mistake should be recognized by others. Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, said after reflection that this was a mistake. Steve Barclay, Secretary to the Cabinet, apologized on behalf of the government. The only person who was not even in Parliament at the time of the debate was the Prime Minister himself.

Johnson is back in Glasgow for the Cop26 summit, where he was quite successful among the other national leaders. When asked in a private meeting for the details of his Net Zero policy, he shrugged and said: Detail? Me? Whether it was an act or not, his audience loved it. Everyone laughed, said a foreign delegate. He didn’t say a single sentence that wasn’t funny. But it all wears out rather thin in Westminster. If he actually read this report before getting us to vote, he would find Owen Paterson guilty of the charges against him, a government official said. For a lot of people, this will be the last time they go with this.

Andrew Bowie, a Scottish Conservative in the Class of 2017, has resigned his post as party vice chairman, dismayed by the mess. The mood within the party is so feverish that a staunch Conservative MP suggested the Prime Minister was the victim of a plot by someone pulling him into crazy positions. But the ideas are all his. A poll for this newspaper shows that his tax hike to a record 71-year-old damaged Conservative support even more than the latest sleazy claims.

It is almost impossible to find a single Tory who thinks the plan to increase national insurance is politically worthwhile. The policy was rushed with a single internal poll question, asking if people would like to pay more taxes to fix social services. If they had asked other questions like do you think this additional tax is likely to fix social care, they would have found a better answer, says a Conservative strategist. It’s the fear now: that voters are angrily aware of the tax hike but doubt it will make things better.

For his part, Sunak is beginning to draw a thin blue line between his politics and Johnsons. His curious speech on the budget was broken down into parts made under Orders # 10 (spending) and then his own priorities (cutting taxes). He has come as close as he dares to say: so far, but no further. His personal promise to MPs to use all the extra money to cut taxes was a declaration of his semi-independence and a personal manifesto he must now stick to.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, regularly strayed from the government’s line (sometimes deliberately) and ruled out a tax hike before it was forced. Perhaps the most daring of all Cabinet members is Liz Truss, who has adamantly opposed raising taxes when it comes to Cabinet and has been shot down by Sunak for her troubles. When the time comes, there will be no shortage of people ready to champion his cause.

The lawlessness of the Theresa May years almost destroyed the Conservative Party which fell apart because of Brexit. The terror-induced discipline of the Dominic Cummings era was a necessary fix while a deal with the EU was reached. The lockdown has suspended politics in Westminster (and beyond) and with it the ability of politicians to form groups, compare their ratings and think about how to respond. But life is coming back to the Commons now, catalyzed by last week. Small groups of Conservative MPs are wondering how bad things will turn out and how to stop them.

The personal authority of the Prime Minister and that of No. 10 may never recover from the events of the past fifteen weeks. The result will be more independent ministers, a more rebellious party, and more people willing to push back and try to prevent conservatism from turning into Johnsonism. For more than two years, his personal power over his party has been almost absolute. That is changing now, and his government will be better off.