Chinese Xi Jingping secures political future by rewriting the past





The Chinese Communist Party on Thursday delivered a breakthrough to Xi Jinping that will help secure his political future by rewriting history. Senior party officials at a closed-door meeting in Beijing approved a decision reassessing the party’s 100-year history and putting Xi on the official firmament of the party leaders who defined the era. The move, reported in an official summary of the meeting, elevated Xi to stature alongside Mao Zedong, the founder of the country’s communist regime, and Deng Xiaoping, the chief architect of its economic take-off. Under Mr. Xis’ leadership, China has made historic achievements and undergone historic transformation, an official summary, or statement, of the meeting said, praising what the party described as successes in the economy, the foreign policy, the fight against pollution and the control of the Covid. Under Mao, Deng and now Mr. Xi, the statement said, China has achieved the tremendous transformation of rising up and becoming prosperous to become strong. This week’s meeting marked the start of a momentous year in Chinese politics. His announcements will play a big role in the leadership reshuffle at a Communist Party convention slated to be held in 2022, when Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, appears on track to secure a third. five-year term. as general secretary of the party. There is no rival leader or heir apparent in sight.

The decision to place Mr. Xi among the country’s historic giants will strengthen his argument that he is the only leader capable of leading China to superpower status in times of uncertainty. China has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic relatively well, but it faces economic risks from indebted businesses and local governments, social pressures as its population ages, and growing mistrust of the United States and others. Western countries. In a video recorded at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum on Thursday, Xi urged Asian countries to resist forming small circles for geopolitical reasons, a clear reference to President Biden’s efforts to consolidate country alliances. in the democratic spirit to counter China. The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the antagonism and division of the Cold War era, he said. Mr. Xi faced a succession of crises, but he was often able to turn them into justification for his harsh ways. He responded to months of pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong by imposing a tough security law. He has applied sweeping restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19 in China. And Beijing claimed victory after Canadian authorities freed Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese telecommunications executive, at the same time as China quietly freed two Canadians it had arrested. By claiming a third term as party leader, as he is expected to do next year, Xi would break the pattern of only staying in power for two terms. In 2018, Xi made a daring power play by removing a term limit for the presidency, clearing the way for him to rule China indefinitely. The move overturned widespread expectations that the party had settled into a 10-year cap on the tenure of ruling leaders.

Glorifying Mr. Xi’s accomplishments could help Mr. Xi guard against any challenge to his record. The decision will certainly become the subject of an intense propaganda campaign, as well as indoctrination sessions for party officials. Reports and research by Chris Buckley, Steven lee myers, Liu Yi and Claire Fu.

