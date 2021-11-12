PM Modi today launches RBI Retail Direct, an integrated grievance platform for banks





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch on Friday (November 12th) two important customer-focused initiatives by the Reserve Bank of India, the Retail Direct program and the Integrated Ombudsman program. The long-awaited RBI Retail Direct program would allow retail investors to invest directly in securities issued by the central government and the state. Users can open and manage their government securities accounts online with the RBI for free, the central bank said. The program provides a portal for investing in central government securities, treasury bills, government development loans, and a sovereign gold bond program. The Reserve Bank of India said earlier that investors will have access to auctions during primary auctions as well as central banks’ trading platform for government securities called the Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching Segment, or NDS-OM. . Called a major structural reform by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, this program will help clients invest in G-sec that have near zero default or credit risk. The move aimed to improve ease of access for retail investors through online access to both primary and secondary government securities market, as well as the ability to open their golden securities account ( Retail Direct) from the RBI. The direct retail program provides a safe, simple and straightforward channel for investing in government securities, the RBI said, adding: The program places India on a list of a few selected countries offering such a facility. At the same time, the integrated mediation system aimed to further improve the complaint resolution mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by the central bank. The system would be based on One Nation-One Ombudsman with a portal, email address and postal address for clients to lodge their complaints. As part of this new initiative, there will be a single point of reference for customers to lodge their complaints, submit documents, monitor the status of their complaints. Customers would also be able to provide feedback based on their experience using the portal, the central bank said. The Reserve Bank of India will provide a toll-free multilingual telephone number for all relevant information on grievance resolution. It will also provide assistance in filing complaints. “RBI recently announced that the Integrated Ombudsman Program is set to be a game-changer in terms of increasing transparency between clients. Due to the growing number of consumer complaints against banks and digital platforms, the ‘One Nation One Grievance Redressal’ program simplifies the process of streamlining inconsistencies in digital payments, ”said Maynak Goyal, CEO and founder of moneyHOP. “In addition, virtual investors can now handle consumer complaints directly through a dedicated portal, speeding up the process. Transparency is the key to long-standing relationships in fintech. With the entry into force of the mediation program, the trust quotient between banks and fintech players and their clients will surely strengthen, “he added. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

