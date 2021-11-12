Trump tries to block tapes of investigation into Jan.6 Capitol riots in Congress





Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to temporarily halt the release of White House records to lawmakers investigating the murderous invasion of Capitol Hill, just a day before the records were handed over.

The request for a “brief” administrative injunction marks the latest step in Trump’s effort to prevent the National Archives from handing over tons of documents to the special House committee investigating the January 6 attack.

Trump, who has never conceded the 2020 election to President Joe Biden and hints he will run for president again in 2024, was impeached in the House for incitement to insurgency and acquitted in the Senate. The invasion of the Capitol by a crowd of hundreds of Trump supporters forced members of Congress to flee their chambers in a joint session, temporarily derailing efforts to confirm the victory of Biden’s Electoral College.

U.S. archivist David Ferriero is expected to begin producing the disputed documents by 6 p.m. ET Friday, Trump’s attorney at the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said. Lawyer Jesse Binnall is asking the DC Circuit to prevent publication of the records while the court considers another injunction on an expedited basis.

“Simply put, this motion only calls for a brief break in production; it will not prejudge any other arguments or demands to be made by the parties in this important appeal, ”Binnall wrote to the court of appeal.

The House committee and the National Archives are not opposing the administrative injunction request, Binnall wrote.

The emergency appeal to the appeals court came after Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected several attempts by Trump’s lawyer to freeze the transfer of cases to the Jan.6 panel.

The bipartisan select committee is seeking a wide range of documents from Trump’s White House tenure, including communications on strategies to reverse Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Judges have dismissed dozens of lawsuits from the Trump campaign challenging results at the state level.

In mid-October, Trump sued the bipartisan select committee, as well as the National Archives and Records Administration, in U.S. District Court in Washington to prevent the publication of these documents.

Binnall argued that many of them should be withheld because they are protected by executive privilege, the doctrine that allows certain executive branch communications to be kept confidential. But Biden declined to claim privilege over the disputed documents.

Chutkan ruled against Trump on Tuesday night, writing that his view “appears to be based on the idea that his executive branch” exists in perpetuity. … But presidents are not kings, and the plaintiff is not president. “

Trump filed a notice of appeal with the DC Circuit less than an hour later.

The select committee, which includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, pledged to proceed as quickly as possible with its investigation into the facts and causes of the January 6 invasion.

So far this week, the panel has announced new rounds of subpoena asking for testimonies and documents from at least 16 current and former Trump associates, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, ex – Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Senior Advisor Stephen Miller.

The House had previously voted in favor of the detention of Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to Trump, for contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the select committee.

