



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has responded after Australia beat the team led by Babar Azam by five wickets in a thrilling semi-final in Dubai on Friday to advance to the 2021 T20 World Cup final. Khan, who was also the captain of Pakistan’s first-ever World Cup winning team in 1992, said the current Pakistani squad should be proud of their efforts in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan were the only team to reach the semi-finals with a winning record.

To Babar Azam and the team: I know exactly how you are all feeling right now as I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket pitch. But you should all be proud of the quality of cricket you have played and the humility you have shown in your victories. Congratulations to Team Australia, tweeted the Pakistani Prime Minister after the second semi-final.

To Babar Azam and the team: I know exactly how you are all feeling right now as I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket pitch. But you should all be proud of the quality of cricket you have played and the humility you have shown in your victories. Congratulations to the Australia team.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2021

Chasing 177 for a place in the final, Australia lost captain Aaron Finch for a golden fuck. But veteran activist David Warner (49) stuck with versatile Mitchell Marsh and launched a counterattack. but the arrival of leg spinner Shadab Khan (4/26) in the middle tipped the scales towards Pakistan as Australia slashed to 96 for 5 in 12.2 overs, requiring 81 points and 46 balls.

Read also | Mohammad Rizwan spent two nights in intensive care before the semi-final, photos emerge after Pakistan’s loss to Australia

Matthew Wade then crushed an undefeated 41 of 17 which included a treble of six from Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 19th and Marcus Stoinis was not out on 40 of 31 deliveries as Australia revised the target with more to spare .

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman beat a quick 50 as Pakistan posted a tough 176-for-four. Opening the innings, Rizwan scored 67 of 52 balls in which he hit three limits and four sixes, while Zaman went undefeated on 55 of 32 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

WATCH | How Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis surprised Pakistan and sent Australia back to the final

WATCH | How Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis stunned Pakistan and sent Australia back to the final | # + |

With skipper Babar Azam (39), Rizwan shared 71 tracks for the opening grandstand before sewing 72 tracks with Zaman.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for 38 races.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

