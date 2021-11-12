Key Communist Party of China Conclave Passes “Historic Resolution” Securing Record Third Term for Xi Jinping

A high-profile conclave of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CPC) on Thursday adopted a “landmark resolution” on the party’s main achievements over the past 100 years, in addition to setting the stage for a record third term for President Xi Jinping next year and possibly beyond.

The “historic resolution” – the only third of its kind in the party’s 100-year history after the one issued under party founder Mao Zedong and his successor Deng Xiaoping – was discussed and adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee meeting, held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11, according to an official statement released Thursday after the meeting.

The party is due to hold a press conference on Friday to announce further details.



The 14-page statement praising Xi’s leadership and “grassroots” status within the party makes it clear that he would remain in power for an unprecedented third term after completing his second five-year term. next year and maybe beyond not to retire unlike his predecessors. .

The Pleum, attended by around 400 top party leaders, decided to advance the Party Congress once every five years from next year to mid-year towards the end when Xi’s third term was officially due. be approved.

Xi, 68, known as a “prince” because he is the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Xi Zhongxun who was persecuted by Mao for his liberal views, gradually rose through the ranks to become vice president under the former chairman Hu Jintao.

While he had the image of a calm leader in his previous positions, he transformed into the most ambitious and powerful leader shortly after taking over the party leadership in 2012, immediately followed by the presidency. and the chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the general high command of China’s 2 million military personnel.

He quickly consolidated his power by launching a massive anti-corruption campaign in which more than a million officials, including more than 50 senior army generals and top party leaders, were punished.

He also emerged as a “leader” putting an end to the system of collective leadership followed by his predecessors.

Experts said the plenum essentially consolidated Xi’s grip on power.

“He is trying to present himself as the hero of China’s national travel epic,” said Adam Ni, editor of China Neican, a Chinese news bulletin.

“By passing a historic resolution that is at the center of the Party’s grand narrative and of modern China, Xi is demonstrating his power. But the document is also a tool to help him retain that power,” he said. told the BBC.

Dr Chong Ja Ian of the National University of Singapore said the latest ruling sets Xi apart from other previous Chinese leaders.

“(Former rulers) Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin have never had as much consolidated authority as Xi. There is certainly a lot of emphasis on Xi as a person now. The degree to which he is becoming more formally institutionalized is what many are watching. for now, “he said.

Thursday’s Plenum resolution left no doubt about its absolute power, declaring that the meeting resolutely supported “Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position in the Central Committee and in the Party.”

“It was underlined during the session that the Chinese Communists, with Comrade Xi Jinping as their main representative, established Xi Jinping’s thinking on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era on the basis of adapting the principles base of Marxism to the specific realities of China, ”the statement said.

“Comrade Xi Jinping, through careful assessment and in-depth reflection on a number of major theoretical and practical issues concerning the cause of the Party and the country in the new era, presented a series of new ideas, reflections and original strategies on governance revolving around major issues, “he said.

“The Party established the central position of comrade Xi Jinping in the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole,” he said.

The plenum also highlighted the unprecedented growth and power of the Chinese military under Xi.

“The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continued to strengthen and the humiliating diplomacy of the old China came to an end … all-out revolution. restructuring for the next step, while our defense capabilities have grown in step with our economic strength.

“The army of our people, firmly accomplishing the missions of the new era, has taken concrete measures to safeguard our national sovereignty, our security and our development interests with an indomitable fighting spirit,” he said, in middle of the territorial dispute between China and India. China also has maritime disputes with Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan in the South China Sea.

Regarding “national security, we have strengthened security on all fronts and resisted the many political, economic, ideological and natural risks, challenges and trials” ensuring lasting stability, he said.

He also underlined the growing diplomatic weight of China.

“On foreign affairs, we have advanced the diplomacy of large countries with Chinese characteristics on all fronts. China has innovated in its diplomatic efforts in the context of profound global changes and turned crises into opportunities in complex situations on the international scene, “he said.

“These efforts have resulted in a marked increase in China’s international influence, appeal and power to shape,” he said.

The document, a summary of the party’s 100-year history, discusses its main achievements and future directions, which observers say argue for Xi’s retention in power given the turbulent phase China is going through with the union of the United States and the great world powers. to contain his ascent.

Politically, the meeting is considered important for Xi who – in the last nine years of his tenure in power – has significantly consolidated his power by becoming the most powerful leader Mao.