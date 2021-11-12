T20 World Cup: Imran Khan congratulates Pakistan on their semifinal run, “should be proud of the quality of your cricket”





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former captain who led the team to the 1992 World Cup title, said he knew exactly how the team felt after their exit from the T20 World Cup in the semi -final and told them to be proud of the quality of cricket they played and the humility they showed in winning throughout the tournament.

Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis tipped the game in Australia’s direction. (Photo Reuters)

HIGHLIGHTS Pakistan lost the semi-final to Australia by five wickets It was the first loss of the tournament for Pakistan They were the only team to have won all of their matches in the Super 12 stage

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the men’s cricket team for their performance in the T20 World Cup following their loss to Australia in the semi-finals of the tournament on Thursday. An 81-point partnership between Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis who counted just 41 balls kept the game away from Pakistan, the former ending the game with three consecutive sixes from Shaheen Afridi in the 19th.

To Babar Azam and the team: I know exactly how you are all feeling right now as I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket pitch. But you should all be proud of the quality of cricket you have played and the humility you have shown in your victories. Congratulations to the Australia team.

Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2021

Pakistan were the only team to have won all of their Super 12 matches leading up to the semi-final. As the game turned both ways, particularly as Australia chased the 177-point goal, Wade and Stoinis went big in the last four overs to take them to the final.

Australia needed 22 points in the last two overs and Wade got a reprieve when Hasan Ali let him down on Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate. Wade sent Afridi’s next three balls hovering over the ropes and Australia hit their target with one more ball.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman broke windy half centuries to help Pakistan show 176/4 at Dubai International Stadium.

“The way we started in the first half, we got the total we were aiming for. But we gave them too many chances at the end of the pursuit,” Pakistani captain Babar Azam said at the ceremony. post-match presentation after his team was knocked out.

Pakistan had burst into the last four as the only team with a perfect group stage record and Babar Azam was proud of his team’s campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

