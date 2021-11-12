Federal appeals court temporarily suspends release of Trump document to Jan 6 panelExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on October 9. His efforts to prevent the disclosure of records to a House panel investigating the Capitol Riot won on Thursday.

A federal appeals court has agreed to temporarily halt delivery of presidential files to a House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, giving former President Donald Trump his first victory after a string of legal losses in a lower court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit said Thursday it would grant the delay, giving its judges more time to consider the case. The appeals court will hold oral argument on November 30 and the case could potentially be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The National Archives were due to deliver a first slice of documents to the Democratic-led House panel on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

With the clock running out, the decision to stop was in some ways overdue, legal experts have said.

“Just so the DC circuit understands that there is no reason for a stay, these kind of very, very short administrative stays are not unusual,” said Norm Eisen, a former impeachment attorney. of the Chamber following the case closely.

Additionally, the defendants in the case, the House select committee and the National Archives have taken no position on an emergency case from Trump’s legal team asking for a temporary stay.

Trump’s legal team had filed the request with the appeals court on Thursday morning to stop the transfer of the first wave of documents, arguing that a release before pleadings would prematurely destroy the confidentiality of the files.

Trump “has the right to be heard and to seek judicial intervention in the event of a disagreement between the outgoing president and the former president over congressional demands and executive privilege,” his lawyers said in a filing.

“Winning is simply delaying”

Even though the appeals court has set an expedited timeline for the case, it is possible that any release of Trump’s White House files may not happen until next year at the earliest, said Jonathan Shaub, a former lawyer in the Department of Justice’s Office of the Legal Counsel who now teaches law at the University of Kentucky.

Shaub said it was possible that even after a smaller panel for the court of appeals rules, Trump’s legal team could ask the full U.S. Court of Appeals to have the DC circuit hear the case. And from there, the case could then go to the Supreme Court.

The delays could be part of Trump’s legal strategy to exhaust the committee’s plans to conclude by the end of next year, Shaub said. If Republicans take control of the House in 2023, it is likely that the panel will be dissolved that year and could give Trump the final victory, Shaub said.

“For him, winning is just delaying,” Shaub said. “And his challenge is to delay long enough, given the weakness of his arguments.”

Thursday’s appeals court decision came after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan this week rejected Trump’s claims to prevent the disclosure of hundreds of pages to the House committee.

Trump’s legal team quickly appealed, sending the case back to the appeals court.

Meadows reports that he will not comply with the probe

The case is being watched closely, including by some witnesses recently called by the House panel.

Trump had signaled to several former advisers and allies that executive privilege could also prevent them from cooperating with the investigation.

Of the 35 subpoenas issued to date, only one witness, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, has appeared before the panel, but asserting his privilege prevented him from answering questions.

And on Thursday, counsel for another sub-witness, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said he would not be able to comply, for now.

“Contrary to decades of consistent bipartisan views from the Justice Department that senior officials cannot be compelled by Congress to testify, this is the first president to make no effort to prevent presidential communications from being made. subject to compelled testimony, “said lawyer George. Terwilliger. “Mr. Meadows remains under instructions from former President Trump to abide by long-standing principles of executive privilege. Now it looks like the courts will have to resolve this conflict.”

Panel chairperson Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Wrote to Terwilliger on Thursday that “there is no valid legal basis for Mr Meadows’ continued resistance to the select committee’s subpoena,” and said if he does not show up for a deposition by Friday, the panel could move on to a contempt referral.

