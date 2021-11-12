Xi Jinping has left his mark on the history of the Communist Party, but is his support as strong as his predecessors?

As the Chinese Communist Party’s Sixth Plenary Session concludes in Beijing, much of the attention outside China has shifted to two key aspects.

The first is that the meeting was primarily designed to strengthen Xi Jinping’s political position as CPC general secretary and president of the country ahead of next year’s Party Congress, when he looks certain to secure a third. five-year term at the helm.

The second is the approval of a resolution on the history of the Communist Party. This was aimed not only at consolidating Xis’ position in the party, but also determining the official narrative of the history of the CCP that will provide an ideological guide for future policies.

Despite Xi’s centrality in all of this as well as the importance of a resolution on the history of the party, these interpretations of events can be somewhat misleading.

How Mao and Deng cemented power

The internal political dynamics of the CCP leadership are largely unknown. Commentators intelligently guess at groups and factions, political divisions and preferences, past experiences and future visions.

Xi has held the leadership position in the political system since 2012. At the same time, Xi’s current position in the party is different from that of former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping when they launched previous resolutions on party history in 1945 and 1981, respectively.

Mao and Deng both had well-established political authority that was in many ways independent of their formal positions within the CCP.





Read more: “Getting Rich Is Glorious”: How Deng Xiaoping Set China on the Path to World Domination





From 1927 to the early 1940s, Mao found himself outside the party leadership in many ways. It was his insistence on a rural guerrilla strategy to gain national political power and fight the Japanese that ultimately proved successful and proved others wrong. It became the political base of the CCP which was celebrated in 1945.

When the CCP used this strategy to take control of China in 1949, it essentially gave Mao almost indisputable authority over others, including seemingly close colleagues (including Deng). This authority was a major factor in the development of the Cultural Revolution.



Wikimedia Commons



The recognition of the political mistakes of the years 1966 to the death of Maos in 1976 was a major point of the 1981 resolution on the history of the party, adopted under the leadership of Dengs.

Deng was able to bring about China’s opening up and economic reforms in the late 1970s. He also had the power to reinterpret the past due to his role in the early development of the CCP and the fact that he was a victim. of the Cultural Revolution, as well as one of Maos’ right-wing men of the early 1930s.

During these years, he developed close relationships with other members of the CCP leadership, which helped him when he was in trouble, such as during the Cultural Revolution.

How strong is Xis’ support?

It is reasonable to assume that Xi had close supporters within the CCP leadership, and even among former leaders. However, they are not as visible, for the most part, as they were for Mao and Deng.

In both cases, many of their supporters and allies were relatively well known. In the case of Xis, this is remarkably less the case.

At the moment, he certainly does not have the degree of independent political authority enjoyed by Mao and Deng, although he can be greatly respected in his office as Chinese president and general secretary of the CCP.

Official CCP events, such as this week’s plenary session and next year’s Party Congress, do not determine party policies or ideology, nor do they decide on nominations and leadership. All of these actions are settled well in advance. The purpose of these meetings is to convey political messages.

Much attention will inevitably be paid to how the new resolution on the history of the party deals with the interpretation of the past 100 years since the founding of the CCP. Of more immediate interest, however, are pointers to the future.

Xi’s role is clearly seen as central to the leadership of the party, and in particular its ideological development.

Much has been said about changing the constitution of the PRC in 2018 to remove the two-term limit for presidents, allowing Xi to remain in office after 2023. Interestingly, however, there has never been a term limit for the much more important post of CPC General Secretary.

Only time will tell if this will result in a personal political position with the same kind of authority and independence as Mao or Deng, as some have claimed, or the further manifestation of the coalition of ideas, people and the forces that have supported it since 2012.



Andy Wong / EPA



What other messages emerged from the meeting?

The party meeting is also important as it confirms recent changes in party policies and strategies. These are not as dramatic as those formulated in 1981 when the country opened, but they are likely to prove important not only to China, but to the rest of the world as well.

Much of the recent commentary on political changes in China in recent years, for example, has highlighted the CCP’s calls for nationalism and patriotism.

The meeting statement reinforces this, emphasizing the strength of China’s emerging position in the region and globally.

China was content in the early years of its post-Mao economic growth to keep a low profile internationally. Today, however, it has become more assertive in its international reach, not only to Hong Kong and the South China Sea, but also through international economic institutions and strategies such as the Asian Investment Bank for infrastructure and the Belt and Road initiative.

At the same time, national considerations are at the heart of the CCP’s new ideological goals. Most evident is the desire to develop a middle-class consumer society, a goal frequently described by the CCP as creating an olive-shaped society.

The new (but so far largely unreported) political goal of Common Prosperity is designed to help the poorest people learn new skills to improve their economic situation, while reassuring the still relatively small middle class that their social status and their economic wealth are not threatened.

The party, however, was less explicit on how it would deal with the likely challenge of generational change in China, and the public continued to believe in the centrality of the CCP in politics and society at large.





Read more: Xi Jinping’s grip on power is absolute, but new threats hang over his “Chinese dream”





The generational change in the leadership of the CCP may also worry many of its senior members.

This is where Xi can play a central role in keeping the CCP leadership coalition together. This would certainly appear to be the case according to the official statement from the party meeting.

Xis’ contributions to the leadership of the party since 2012 and for the future are indeed underlined. At the same time, it’s part of a historical trajectory that highlights not only Mao and Deng, but also Xi’s immediate predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao.