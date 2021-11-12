TTP and a national tragedy – Journal





WHEN the Supreme Court summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear in court, it brought attention to the military public school tragedy in which members of the TTP terrorist group slaughtered more than 130 schoolchildren in 2014.

Parents of the killed students were present in the courtroom as the prime minister rose from the podium to explain how those responsible for the attack were arrested and punished for their crime. However, the TTP has yet to show remorse for the APS massacre even as the government is now engaged in talks with the terrorist organization.

There is something disconcerting about the government rushing into a possible peace deal with the TTP when there is little to suggest that the terrorist group is ready and willing to give up its efforts. violent ways. Tragedies like the APS massacre may have been behind us for a few years, as have other similar acts of grotesque violence, but this does not have to mean that we forgive and forget those with the blood of thousands of Pakistanis. on the hands.

Little is known about the conditions under which these negotiations with the TTP are underway. Statements from the TTP do not seem to suggest that they are negotiating from a weak position. A month-long ceasefire was announced, but the TTP reportedly said it would reconsider the ceasefire after a month. The government has briefed parliamentary leaders on the main lines of the negotiations, but no details are available in the public domain.

Read: Ambiguity around negotiating terms made TTP talks extremely controversial

There is more to the negotiations than the mere desire of governments to strike a deal with the terrorist group. It doesn’t make sense to appear desperate for a deal while the terrorists remain rebellious. Pakistan has succeeded in recent years in significantly degrading the terrorist threat of the TTP and in uprooting and destroying their infrastructure on Pakistani soil, forcing the militants to take refuge in Afghanistan. Kinetic military operations have yielded results and the nation has fully supported this success in the fight against terrorism. Given this record, he’s a little puzzled as to why the government would want to rush into a deal unless the TTP accepts the terms Pakistan has set.

One of those conditions must include an admission of guilt and remorse by the TTP for the murder of Pakistani men, women and children and bloodshed across the country. This is why it is necessary that the terms of the agreement be brought to Parliament so that the representatives of the public can debate and dissect them to the chord before deciding whether to be accepted or rejected as being too soft. for the terrorist outfit. Full transparency in this matter is essential to maintain public confidence that the government is not trading the blood of its citizens for a deal that is not worth it.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 November 2021

