How Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted to Babar Azam & Co.’s loss to Australia in the T20 World Championship semi-final





Imran Khan took to social media to share a post for Pakistan following their 5-wicket loss to Australia in the semi-finals.

Highlights Pakistan suffered a 5-wicket loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-finals Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a message for the Pakistani squad Former Pakistani skipper said he could understand the state of mind of the team

The Pakistan cricket team’s dream run of the 2021 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup ended in the second semi-final – where the men in green were knocked out of the tournament by the Australia – who won a victory from behind against Babar Azam & Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan took to social media to share a post for his team.

Khan, who led Pakistan to their first World Cup triumph in 1992, sympathized with the team and said he could understand how they felt after experiencing similar emotions during his playing days.

“To Babar Azam and the team: I know exactly how you are all feeling right now, as I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket pitch. But you should all be proud of the quality of cricket that you you played and the humility you showed in your winning. Congratulations to the Aussie team, “Khan tweeted.

Pakistan dominated the tournament and became the favorites after two convincing wins against India and New Zealand in the opening two matches. With 5 wins in 5 matches, they entered the semi-finals as the only undefeated team in the tournament.

Beating first, Pakistan scored 176 points on board on good shots from Babar Azam (39 of 34), Mohammad Rizwan (67 of 52) and Fakhar Zaman (55 * of 32).

Pakistan were in charge for most of the second semi-final before Matthew Hade launched a late assault (41 * of 17), including a hat-trick of six against in-form bowler Shaheen Afridi, to win the match. from Pakistan.

Reflecting on the loss, Azam pointed out that the capture Hasan Ali abandoned in the penultimate part of the match was the turning point of the match.

“I thought we scored as many runs as we expected in the first few heats. I think if we give such teams a chance at the back it will be expensive. The turning point was this lost capture. . If we had taken it, the scenario could have been different. The way we gelled and played the whole tournament, I am satisfied as a captain, “Babar Azam said in a post-match presentation .

“I hope we learn from that for the next tournament. When you play so well throughout, there were little mistakes that cost us the game at the end. We gave the players roles and they l ‘performed really well. The way the crowds supported us, we really enjoyed our team. We always love playing here, “he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/how-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-reacted-to-babar-azam-co-s-defeat-against-australia-in-t20-wc-semi-final/831234 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos