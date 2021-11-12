BBC Question Time: Alastair Campbell tears Boris Johnson apart: “He has no moral compass”





Former Labor communications chief Alastair Campbell blasted Boris Johnson for having no moral compass as he accused the PM of being a serial liar who encourages his ministers to do the same. During his appearance on the BBC’s Question Time panel in Hartlepool, former Tony Blairs image specialist leaned on Johnson as sordid allegations against his government mount. Johnson was forced this week to reject suggestions that Britain’s political system is corrupt at the COP26 climate change summit. A second-job feud has exploded over controversy that Owen Paterson violated the age-old ban on paid lobbying by MPs. At Question Time, Campbell responded to Tory MP Lee Rowley’s comments and said he found Johnson’s comments humiliating for Britain. As he has done in other media appearances, he highlighted a video of activist Peter Stefanovic, who appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain when Campbell co-hosted some episodes this summer. . Campbell accused the Prime Minister of breaking the ministerial code by lying in the House of Commons. He said: So if the prime minister regularly and consistently breaks the ministerial code, why shouldn’t other ministers think they can do the exact same thing and get away with it? Like Priti Patel did, like Michael Gove did, like Matt Hancock did until he got caught doing something unrelated to his public duties . So I really think we have to face the fact that, unfortunately, in my opinion, we elected a Prime Minister who has no moral compass. I speak as someone who has probably known him longer than anyone else on this panel and I honestly believe that as long as the Conservative Party does not accept the fact that he is not, like the ‘said Keir Starmer, an insignificant man, he’s actually a bad man, and until people face it; the politics of this country will be irreparably damaged. Another panelist, Tom Newton-Dunn of Times Radio, said the issue was multi-party and highlighted Keir Starmers’ legal advisory work soon after he was elected MP.

