Xi Jinping’s position cemented in history as Chinese Communist Party passes resolution, World News





The ruling Communist Party in China approved a resolution that strengthened President Xi Jinping’s status. This resolution was a conclusion of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Party Central Committee. The resolution was passed after lengthy closed-door meetings of nearly 300 senior Central Committee leaders. This helped Xi Jinping achieve status in the history of Chinese politics. He has now been put on the same pedestal as the leaders of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping who had such resolutions in 1945 and 1981 respectively. This decision was taken by nearly 197 members and 151 alternate members of the Central Committee, with the Political Bureau of the Central Committee chairing the meeting. WATCH | Xi Jinping has been praised and called “the main innovator” of “Xi Jinping’s Thought on Chinese-Style Socialism for a New Era.” It is hoped that the name will be abbreviated to “Xi Jinping Thought” by the authorities in the second half of 2022. It was also appreciated keeping in mind the thought of Mao Zedong, the theory of Deng Xiaoping, the theory of three representations and scientific perspectives on development. It has been appreciated for bringing out new and original ideas, strategies and reflections on some of the pressing issues of the world today. It was also stated that under the leadership of XI Jinping, the country has achieved a great historic initiative, tremendous political courage and a strong sense of mission. This is in addition to the introduction of a range of major policies, principles and initiatives and the resolution of several risks and challenges. Xi Jinping was also praised by the Party for completing things on the agenda that had been there for a long time but had not yet been resolved, and for actually completing things that were hoped for but never happened. done. Some experts also believe it will help cement Xi Jinping’s third term as party leader, as party members also believe they must “resolutely maintain Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position” within the party. “Given the party’s emphasis on discipline and loyalty, the consequences of not supporting the resolution for a party member would be dire,” Yang Chaohui, professor of political science at the university, told Reuters. from Beijing. “The Party Central Committee called on the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the nucleus, to fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, “the document read. However, some experts also fear that the Chinese Communist Party is following a “cult-like” thinking process with the new resolution revolving only around Xi Jinping. Xi is known to be one of the country’s most famous leaders since Mao Zedong, also known as Chairman Mao, who led the party until his death in 1976.

