Hussey in 2010, Wade in 2021: Pakistan’s horror race against Australia continues | T20 World Cup News





Pakistan’s horror race against Australia in the World Cup knockout stage continued as they suffered a five-wicket loss in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Pakistan lost all five of its knockout matches to the Australians in the ODI and T20 World Cups. Imran Khan’s Pakistan failed to beat Allan Border’s men in the 1987 World Cup semi-finals. Twelve years later, Wasim Akram’s side defeated Steve Waugh & Co. in Lord’s in the 1999 World Cup final. Pakistan withdrew from the 2015 World Cup after losing to co-hosts Australia in the 2015 quarter-finals. Thursday’s heartbreaking loss was the Pakistan’s second to Australia in the knockout phase of the T20 World Cup. They were second to Australia in the 2010 semifinals.

Pakistani players congratulate Stoinis and Wade after the game. Photo: Reuters

If it was Matthew Wade who shattered Pakistani dreams with a sensational assault on first quick pitcher Shahin Afridi in Dubai last night, another southpaw Mike Hussey tore first spinner Saeed Ajmal in the final to pull off a heist. few years ago. Wade (41 not on 17 balls) smashed three sixes on the playmaker’s left arm to win the draw for Australia. Hussey (60 not on 24 balls) had looted three sixes and one four on Amjal to script a memorable victory. 2010 T20 World Cup Final. Aaron Finch’s men hope to do better in Sunday’s game against the Kiwis and win their first T20 World Cup – the only major title they’ve missed so far.

