Jurgen Klopp says executives shouldn’t be the “weirdest hairstyle” in Boris Johnson sweep

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken aim at Boris Johnson, saying world leaders should not be elected because they have the ‘strangest haircut’.

The German, who led the Reds to a Premier League and Champions League title, said the rise of Johnson and Donald Trump was a “bad sign for the whole world”.

The 54-year-old made the political intervention on Gabby Logan’s Mid-Point podcast, saying, “Why do we let people like Farage and Johnson lead any kind of group of people in any direction?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken aim at Boris Johnson saying world leaders should not be elected because they have the ‘strangest haircut’

“Obviously, people with common sense are not needed or used at least in this city.

“They should be, but it’s the problem, the people we vote for or the whole system that gives us the ability to vote for those kinds of people.”

Klopp has not shied away from expressing his political views and has already criticized the government for its handling of Covid.

He added: “I have to say that in the last two elections, first with Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, it is really a bad sign for the whole world that this could happen because everyone knew in advance that it wouldn’t work but we still let that happen as a society and I can’t believe it.

“One is now gone and the other is still struggling. It’s incredible. It’s not a great job either, I have to say.

The German, who led the Reds to a Premier League and Champions League title, said the rise of Johnson and Donald Trump was a “bad sign for the whole world”

“That’s probably why a lot of people don’t like it because it’s pretty intense and when you have a few days of vacation, everyone says ‘well you should fix this now.’ not an easy job to do.

“But that’s why we have to find a system where we can bring people who can solve all our problems. [who] are the best people possible and not the funniest or weirdest haircut or anything.

“You can make a mistake, but you have to learn from it and hopefully we [can] to learn.

“There are definitely people out there, we just need to give them a platform.”

The outspoken manager has already entered political debates, praising Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford last year for his campaign of free school meals as he lashed out at the government.

Liverpool gaffer took aim at Nigel Farage saying we should have the best possible people leading our political parties

Klopp said at the time: “I’m not sure I can think of better words than the ones much smarter people have said, but what Marcus started there is absolutely amazing, it’s so nice.

“And with all the rivalry between the clubs, in these times we are always united as footballers and as human beings.

“It’s just nice to show at a time when obviously a lot of people who are really in charge of something and show no sign of proper leadership, that a boy has grown up under difficult circumstances and is gifted with sensational talent. , obviously, never forgot his roots and where he came from, that he must do it.

“It’s a bit of a shame that he has to do it, but it’s also wonderful. I hope his mom is really proud of him. I don’t know him but even I am proud of him.

Klopp’s comments come after a murderous week for Johnson who collapsed in the polls following a number of sleazy Tory scandals.

Rishi Sunak chided the prime minister saying the government “must do better” after the failed attempt to save ex-minister Owen Paterson from lobbying sanction.