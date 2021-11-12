T20 World Cup, Pakistan-Australia semi-final: encouragement from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Pakistan team





T20 World Cup, semi-final Pakistan vs Australia: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan encourages the Pakistani team

November 12, 2021

T20 World Cup semi-final live update, Pakistan v Australia: Pakistan played very well in yesterday’s (November 11) game against Australia for the final, but they however had to face defeat, this time in T-20, the Pakistani team surprised everyone in their game, they won all the matches of Group 2 but could not reach the final.

Australia eliminated Pakistan with 6 wickets to advance to the final. She will now play New Zealand in the T-20 World Cup final.

Australia won the draw and decided to go first as Pakistan set a good goal of 177 points in 20 overs, Babar and Rizwan were the first to have 71 points in the partnership, more late Rizwan and Zaman have scored 105 points in the last 10 overs. The Pakistani captain came back for 39 points. Rizwan came back with 67 of 52 balls with 3 fours and 4 sixes. Zaman then 3 out of 32 balls.

As Australia lost captain Aaron Finch for a golden fuck. But veteran activist David Warner (49) held the fort with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and launched a counterattack. but the arrival of leg spinner Shadab Khan (4/26) in the middle tipped the scales towards Pakistan as Australia slashed to 96 for 5 in 12.2 overs, requiring 81 points and 46 balls.

Pakistan lost the terrible flaw if Pakistan had won yesterday’s game, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan would have come to Dubai to boost player morale, but he encouraged players with his recent tweet.

He tweeted, to Babar Azam and the team: I know exactly how you are all feeling right now because I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket pitch. But you should all be proud of the quality of cricket you have played and the humility you have shown in your victories. Congratulations to the Australia team.

