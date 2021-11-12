Analysis: The absurd logic of Trump’s attempt to challenge the January 6 committee





A president who refused to accept the outcome of free and fair elections and who incited a crowd to invade the United States Capitol, argues that he is acting to protect the republic, the presidency and constitutional standards. This argument is difficult to read with a straight face.

Its aim is to delay the House select committee’s investigation and keep its West Wing documents secret for as long as possible, at least until after the midterm elections, when a Republican majority in the House could terminate the investigation. And on that front, he got a short-term victory Thursday when a panel of appeals court judges granted him a last-minute reprieve to prevent the committee from obtaining its White House documents as scheduled on Friday. . The move was meant to give Trump time to appeal a scathing ruling by a trial judge earlier this week that broadly rejected his request to protect memos, journal entries and journals from ‘calls and visitors with executive privilege. But in their memo on Thursday, the three judges – all appointed by Democrats – wrote that this “should in no way be interpreted as a decision on the merits.”

Trump’s argument that he is trying to defend the presidency may possess some legal consistency within the confines of a case he argues his discussions around January 6 should be kept confidential thanks to a doctrine known as privilege. executive, which protects presidential deliberations. But in the real world, the claim that he is acting to protect future occupants of the Oval Office is undermined by his wrecking ball presidency that has pushed the Constitution to its limits. It is the kind of leap in gullibility and subversion of truth that has defined Trump’s presidency and conforms to a lifelong approach of using the law to avoid responding to the consequences of one’s own actions rather than seeking the law. justice.

And as so often before, Trump ends up accusing those who try to hold him responsible for the exact transgression he is accused of – in this case of gutting presidential standards. Trump’s argument would also require outsiders to draw the conclusion that a man who spent four years ignoring the Constitution, defying congressional scrutiny and stretching the powers of his office suddenly cares about American democracy.

Even when he’s not in office, his tactics and demeanor are replicated by some of his most loyal former helpers. An attorney for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, for example, said Thursday his client would not cooperate with the Jan.6 committee until the courts rule on the executive privilege claim of Trump. The former North Carolina congressman says his relationship with Trump is protected by executive privilege. But the chairman of the select committee, Bennie Thompson, demanded that Meadows appear before the committee on Friday, otherwise he would risk a referral for criminal contempt – a decision the panel has already made against Trump’s political adviser, Steve Bannon.

Supreme Court case law suggests that while ex-presidents may expect to enjoy executive privilege in certain circumstances, the final decision in such matters rests with the sitting president, not the former. President Joe Biden has already decided not to back Trump’s claims given the extraordinary nature of what happened on January 6, and Meadows was told Thursday that Biden would not be invoking executive privilege or immunity on the documents and testimonies requested by the panel.

In their filing with the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit for the injunction, Trump’s legal team said the case raised “important and rarely contested constitutional questions that could have profound effect. on executive power ”. They added that “an injunction, so that the court can judiciously examine this dispute, is in the interest of the public and of this Republic”.

It is true that the question of where executive privilege resides has implications for the future. But again, the argument that Trump is acting purely altruistically to clear up a constitutional point of contention is difficult to take seriously. It has long been clear that Trump and henchmen like Bannon want to delay committee work until mid-term. Such a scenario would mean that while many of Trump’s supporters who have made their way to Capitol Hill now begin to face justice, the ultimate orchestrator of chaos, Trump, would escape an official account of the worst attack. against modern American democracy. – as he launches what looks like a certain 2024 presidential campaign.

The Meadows team slams the White House

The arguments of Meadows, who has so far refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee, echo those of Trump’s lawyers. The former White House chief of staff is making it clear that he will not cooperate until a court tells him he must. In essence, Meadows is arguing that Biden, by failing to protect Trump’s documents and aides, is the president who crushes standards rather than his former boss, who has repeatedly tried to steal the election.

Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger told CNN in a statement that “contrary to decades of consistent bipartisan views from the Department of Justice that senior officials cannot be compelled by Congress to testify, it is is the first president to make no effort to protect the president’s communications from being the subject of compelled testimony.

But a White House official rejected Meadows’ bet on Thursday, saying it was false in fact and in law. “Mark Meadows makes little pretense of complaining about norms and traditions – Meadows was involved in an effort to overturn the Constitution and overturn a presidential election, including lobbying state election officials to that they are altering the election results and personally attempting to coerce the Justice Ministry into investigating absurd conspiracy theories, ”the official said.

In a preview of Meadows’ case, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said earlier this week that the ex-president would continue to fight for the integrity of the presidency in perpetuity.

“The battle to defend the executive privilege of past, present and future presidents from the start was meant to be decided by the courts of appeal,” Budowich wrote. “President Trump remains committed to upholding the Constitution and the office of the President, and will ensure that this process is successful.”

The appeals court has set oral arguments in the Trump case for November 30, meaning that a handover of the National Archives documents to the committee is unlikely to take place until early December – if Trump loses, as of late. many legal experts believe it will. . Even then, the ex-president is almost certain to appeal the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

Garland may soon get a new contempt citation to consider

The committee’s new delay comes as it waits for Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DC US Attorney’s Office to decide whether to prosecute Bannon on the contempt of Congress charge. But Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the two Republicans on the select committee, said Thursday he was not concerned that the new delay could seriously compromise the work of the investigation.

“I don’t think this is a huge setback. Obviously the people at Trump will see this as a victory because there is a lack of wins, frankly on their legal side,” Kinzinger told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“Of course we would have liked to have these documents tomorrow, but that is no surprise it will not slow down our investigation and I expect that, potentially keeping the Supreme Court aside, we will have these documents. Rather early.”

In a further sign of the committee’s growing impatience with Meadows, however, after lengthy conversations with representatives of the former chief of staff, Thompson issued a strongly worded statement demanding his presence on Friday.

Simply put, there is no valid legal basis for Mr. Meadows’ continued resistance to the select committee summons. As such, the select committee expects Mr. Meadows to produce documents. and appear for deposition testimony tomorrow, Nov. 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., “the Mississippi Democrat said.

“If there are any specific issues in the course of this testimony which you believe raise legitimate privilege issues, Mr. Meadows should bring them into the record at that time for special committee consideration and possible judicial review.” , wrote Thompson. The president warned that “willful breach of the subpoena would force the select committee to consider invoking contempt of Congress … which could result in a referral from the House of Representatives to the Justice Department on criminal charges. “.

Meadows, however, has previously indicated that he has no intention of helping the committee until he thinks his legal options are exhausted, a position consistent with everything America already knows about. the behavior of the previous administration.

