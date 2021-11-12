Pakistan has long played active and disruptive role in Afghan affairs: CRS report





Pakistan has long played an active and, according to many accounts, disruptive and destabilizing role in Afghan affairs, including providing support to the Taliban, according to a latest congressional report on Afghanistan.

In the report, which was prepared by independent experts in the field, the Congressional bipartisan Research Service (CRS) said that while other countries like Pakistan, Russia, China or U.S. partners like Qatar s ‘move towards greater acceptance of the Taliban, it could isolate the United States, weaken its influence, and give the Taliban more opportunities to escape or counter American pressure.

In the immediate term, a more punitive US approach could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan with uncertain implications for the Taliban regime and regional dynamics. CRS reports are prepared for legislators to make informed decisions on various issues of interest to them. It is not considered an official view or report of the United States Congress.

“Pakistan has long played an active and, according to many accounts, disruptive and destabilizing role in Afghan affairs, including providing active and passive support to the Taliban. Pakistan, strengthening its influence in Afghanistan and advancing its decades-long efforts to limit Indian influence there, “the report said.

“Yet Pakistani officials say their influence over the Taliban is limited. More generally, despite some implicitly pro-Taliban statements by senior Pakistani officials, the Taliban takeover can present challenges and complications for Pakistan,” he said. he declared.

Pakistan tried to convince the world to engage diplomatically with the Taliban after taking control of Kabul on August 15. However, the international community is still skeptical of die-hard Islamists, especially on issues such as terrorism emanating from the war-torn country and their pledges to respect human rights.

The report indicated that accepting a Taliban government that acts to protect certain national security interests of the United States (such as the fight against the ISKP) without governing democratically or protecting human rights could also be a challenge. difficult, albeit familiar, to American policymakers.

He said that a US policy response that rejects and seeks to weaken the Taliban can have broad national support, given the history of conflict and Taliban policies that undermine US interests. It’s unclear to what extent, if at all, the Taliban might change their behavior in response to U.S. actions, but the group appears to favor internal cohesion over compromises that might appeal to foreign actors.

“A less oppositional American approach to the Taliban could allow the United States more access and perhaps greater influence over the group and events in Afghanistan. Engaging with a Taliban government that acts in favor of some US interests and against others could force US policymakers to weigh and prioritize those interests, which poses a difficult challenge, “the report said.

The Taliban swept through Afghanistan in August, taking control of all key cities amid the withdrawal of US forces that began on May 1. The militant group overthrew the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani, forcing him to flee the country.

The United States has frozen more than $ 9 billion in Afghan central bank assets after Taliban insurgents seized power in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/pakistan-has-long-played-active-disruptive-role-in-afghan-affairs-crs-report/cid/1838557 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos