Boris Johnson: NHS bosses ‘clarify’ Prime Minister’s hospital visit after unmasked snaps spark outrage | Politics | New





Boris Johnson, 57, faced backlash this week after being pictured wandering the halls of Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland without a face mask on Monday. The Prime Minister appeared to bump his elbows and chat with face-covered NHS staff before holding an unmasked TV interview at the hospital.

Current government advice on face coverings emphasizes the need to wear masks “in crowded and confined spaces where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet” to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees Hexham Hospital, has since revealed that the Prime Minister has only been walking along the hallway without a mask for “a very short period of time”. In their statement, they said: “In response to your communication about the coverage that you saw of the Prime Minister pictured without wearing a face mask at Hexham General Hospital, the Trust wishes to assure you that the prevention and control of infections have always been and continue to be the top priority in all of our hospitals and all other Trust sites. “Our mask-wearing rules are very clear and it is important to note that all those who were part of the official visit to Hexham General Hospital on Monday November 8 were officially informed and reminded of these rules on that day- the. JUST IN: EU on warpath with UK: warning of ‘robust’ retaliation as Frost prepares to reject demands

“The information was included in the written program. “These rules include information on wearing a mask and other infection prevention and control measures, such as washing hands, storing loose clothing (ties), and having the sleeves rolled up. “After the Prime Minister left a welcome meeting, he walked along a mezzanine hallway, for a very short time, without a mask. “This brief moment was captured on camera. READ MORE: Channel rescue mission launched as eight boats were spotted

“We hope this helps clarify the situation and we apologize for any upheaval this has caused.” The statement by Northumbria NHS bosses comes just days after Mr Johnson found himself in hot water at the COP26 summit in Glasgow after being pictured without a mask next to 95-year-old naturalist David Attenborough.

