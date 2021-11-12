President Joko Widodo inaugurated Mandalika then tried it out with a modified racing motorcycle with Jokowi enrolled





DEPOSABLE – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the use of the Mandalika Circuit in Lombok Central Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) on Friday, November 12, 2021. On this occasion, President Jpkpwi tried out the Mandalika circuit track which will be used for the World Superbike international motorcycle racing event from November 19 to 21, 2021. President Jokowi said the 4.3-kilometer Mandalika Circuit will host the World Superbike (WSBK) racing event from November 19-21, 2021 and MotoGP in March 2022. “The 4.3 kilometer long Mandalika circuit uses the latest mastic asphalt, ready to be used to support world events. Where there will be WSBK and this will continue in March 2022 MotoGP,” a- he declared on the circuit of Mandalika, Lombok. Read also: Indonesia Masters 2021, after being relegated from Pelatnas Fitriani shows up to appear in women’s singles and doubles Based on a video uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, President Jokowi tested the Mandalika circuit using a modified green racing motorcycle. The president’s motorcycle reads RI 1, and there is Jokowi’s name written on the float. The bike has been modified with large tires or what is known in the modification world as “gambot tires” and an upside down front suspension which is generally applied by high performance motorcycles. The president tested the Mandalika circuit wearing a Rabbit & Wheels motorcycle jacket and black racing pants, and wearing a local helmet made in Bandung, West Java, with the RSV branding. In addition to inaugurating the use of the Mandalika Circuit, President Jokowi also inaugurated the operation of the 17.3 kilometer Lombok International Airport (BIL) Bypass Road – Mandalika. Read also: Latest BWF 2021 ranking, after the Minions won the Hylo Open 2021, The Daddies and Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto

