The eighth summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States (Turkish Council) is held in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban participate in the summit.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is also attending the summit for the first time as an observer.

Country leaders discuss many important issues, including issues that determine the future of the Turkish Council at the eighth summit under the theme “Green technologies and smart cities in the digital age” on the island of democracy and freedoms.

Important decisions on the activity and future of the Turkish Council are expected to be taken at the summit. The Turkish Council should be renamed the Organization of Turkish States.

Issues related to further development of cooperation with friendly and brotherly countries in all fields are discussed at the summit, during which the chairmanship will be transferred from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

The head of the Club of Political Analysts of the South Caucasus, Ilgar Valizade, said Tendency that the Turkish Council is currently experiencing its most active period.

“Many important issues should be discussed and documents should be adopted at the summit,” said Valizade. “Azerbaijan’s presidency of the Turkish Council coincided with both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 44-day Karabakh War II. Considering these two points, I believe that at such a sensitive time, the Azerbaijan has successfully implemented activities during its presidency. “

Valizade also said that new realities and new opportunities are opening up for the Turkish Council.

“The commissioning of Fuzuli International Airport, the large-scale construction and restoration of the Zangazur Corridor in the Karabakh region are important for the Turkish Council and Turkish cooperation,” added the head of the Political Analysts Club. of the South Caucasus.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that Azerbaijan invites friendly and brotherly countries to join these processes as they can benefit from them,” Valizade said. “The opening of new communications also unites Turkish states and strengthens ties.”

Azerbaijani political analyst Jeyhun Ahmadli said that the development of cooperation between Turkish-speaking countries is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

“The Turkish-speaking countries are united by a common ancestry, history, culture and national values, which play a fundamental role in the mutually beneficial activity and cooperation of our countries,” Ahmadli said.

“Azerbaijan has always been a supporter of a strong political organization among Turkish-speaking countries and has played a leading role in this process,” said the political analyst.

“A new format for cooperation between Turkish-speaking countries was established in October 2009 during the Nakhichevan summit of Turkish-speaking states,” Ahmadli said.

The Azerbaijani political analyst said that in other words, a new way of developing the activity of the Turkish Council was launched at the Nakhichevan summit.

Ahmadli said that the fundamental views expressed by President Ilham Aliyev at this summit are today the main lines of the development strategy of the Turkish Council.

The political analyst said that Azerbaijan has successfully chaired the Turkish Council for two years.

“During Azerbaijan’s presidency, the country has greatly contributed to strengthening the activity of the Turkish Council, friendship, brotherhood and cooperation among Turkish-speaking countries and peoples,” Ahmadli said. .

“After the seventh Turkish Council summit in Baku on October 15, 2019, Azerbaijan took over the presidency,” the political analyst said.

Ahmadli added that despite Azerbaijan’s presidency coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has made efforts to further strengthen friendly relations and cooperation among Turkish-speaking countries at bilateral and multilateral levels, as well as ‘to increase the prestige of the Turkish Council in the world.

“Azerbaijan’s presidency of the Turkish Council coincides with a very historic period for our country,” said the political scientist.

Ahmadli added that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity by winning the second Karabakh war which lasted 44 days.

“During the war, the peoples of the Turkish-speaking countries also expressed their support for the Azerbaijani people,” the political analyst said.

“We can confidently say that Azerbaijan’s victory played an important role in strengthening unity and solidarity in the Turkish world,” Ahmadli added.

The political analyst said that Azerbaijan’s position based on international law and justice has been unequivocally supported by the secretariat of the Turkish Council.

“The resolutions condemning the provocation by Armenia towards the Tovuz district along the state border with Azerbaijan in July 2020, supporting Azerbaijan during the 44 days of the second Karabakh war and condemning the Missile attacks in the direction of the Azerbaijani cities of Ganja and Barda by Armenia was passed, ”Ahmadli said.

“It is worth noting that the Turkish Council delegation visited the city of Gandja, which was subjected to missile attacks from Armenia on October 20, 2020,” the political analyst said.

Ahmadli added that representatives of the Turkish Council, TURKSOY, and the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation visited the Azerbaijani districts of Aghdam and Fuzuli freed from Armenian occupation in January 2021 and reviewed the results of the acts. of barbarism committed by the Armenian armed forces in the occupied Azerbaijani territory. territories.

The political analyst said that the Turkish Council launched the declaration of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, as the cultural capital of the Turkish world in 2023.

Ahmadli also pointed out that around 160 million people currently live in the member states of the Turkish Council and that this is a very large market.

“International and regional projects contribute to the connection between our countries, but after the opening of the Zangazur corridor, this connection will increase, give new impetus to our cooperation and have a positive impact on the volume of freight and passenger transport. between members. States, ”Ahmadli said.

“At the same time, the integration processes and mechanisms will intensify people-to-people contacts,” Ahmadli added.

