British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hails big step forward with COP26 deal





LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the agreement reached at the end of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as a big step forward and the first-ever international agreement to gradually reduce the use of coal.

Welcoming the hard work of COP26 President Alok Sharma, the British Indian Cabinet Minister responsible for leading the negotiations, Johnson expressed hope that the two-week summit which was extended over the weekend will mark “the start of the end of the currency climate “.

His statement follows an agreement between nearly 200 countries on a final communique on Saturday evening, which recognizes India’s intervention for the world to gradually shrink rather than phase out fossil fuels.

There is still a lot to do in the years to come. But today’s deal is a big step forward and, most importantly, we have the very first international agreement to phase out coal and a roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. [Celsius]Johnson said.

I hope we see COP26 in Glasgow as the start of the end of climate change, and I will continue to work tirelessly to achieve this goal, he said.

According to the impact assessment of the agreement, the summit’s central goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C has been maintained on condition that countries continue to take ambitious measures over the next decade.

Over the past two weeks, tens of thousands of people from 197 countries have gathered in Scotland for talks that culminated in the Glasgow Climate Pact. It commits countries to gradually reduce the use of coal, supports a just transition for developing countries and measures to address loss and damage, and agrees a common timetable and methodology for national commitments in terms of reducing emissions.

India, represented by Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, made a crucial intervention to insist on fairness and balance in the final communiqué.

Developing countries are entitled to their fair share of the global carbon budget and are entitled to responsible use of fossil fuels in this context. In such a situation, how can one expect developing countries to make promises on phasing out subsidies to coal and fossil fuels (when) developing countries still have to look after their own? development and poverty eradication programs, ”Yadav asked.

China also had similar views on the topic of fossil fuels, which impacted the final wording of the pact to reflect efforts to gradually reduce coal use and eliminate inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, while providing targeted support to the poorest and most vulnerable in accordance with national circumstances.

“On the question of coal, for the very first time in one of these conferences, the word coal is effectively reflected in the text; It’s a first. Yes, of course, I would have liked to make sure that we maintained the phase-out. ‘rather than change the wording to gradually reduce, but on the way to phase-out you need to gradually reduce, Alok Sharma told Sky News on Sunday.

At the end of the day, we have to make sure that we continue to work on this agreement and these commitments. And, on the coal issue, China and India are going to have to justify to some of the most climate-vulnerable countries what happened. You’ve heard the disappointment on the ground, he said, insisting that overall this was a historic deal to be proud of.

Countries are now urged to come back next year with a more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target or so-called nationally determined contributions, in line with the 1.5 ° C target. . This will be combined with an annual political roundtable to consider a global progress report and a leaders’ summit in 2023.

The UK government has said it will continue to push for more action to cut emissions and support developing countries with finance and access to new green technologies in the next year of its presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP), before Egypt takes over in November 2022..

The Paris Rulebook, or the guidelines for how the Paris Agreement is implemented, was also completed on Saturday after six years of discussions since the Paris COP in 2015. This includes Article 6, which establishes a framework for countries to trade carbon credits through the United States. United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

We can now say with credibility that we have kept 1.5 degrees alive. But his pulse is weak and he will only survive if we keep our promises and translate our commitments into swift action, said Sharma, shortly after hitting her hammer to announce the Glasgow Climate Pact.

