GOP comes back to life in Trump-resistant Pennsylvania suburbs

This November was a first glimpse of what Democrats might face in the suburbs in 2022, said Dan Sena, former executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The suburbs have become much more competitive for Democrats than they have been in the last two elections and offer Republicans opportunities to make gains.

While the district attorney, sheriff, and court races that have taken place across Pennsylvania haven’t garnered much national attention, political insiders see them as nearly as important as the governor’s victory. by Virginie Glenn Youngkins further on Interstate 95.

From April to October, Bidens’ approval rating fell 14 points among voters in suburban Pennsylvania, according to Morning Consult polls. Bidens’ favorability has seen similar declines in the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.

The fading of the outskirts of Bidens is no small feat. The large margins produced by the suburban Philadelphia counties of Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware and Chester, where Biden surpassed Hillary Clinton, allowed him to reclaim Trump’s state in 2020.

The most recent election results, however, suggest the GOP is on a very favorable footing in these areas now that Trump has been removed from office. From Loudoun County, Va. To Bucks County, Pennsylvania, suburban voters seemed to reject the idea that every Republican candidate is a Trump foot soldier. Just as the Virginia Democrats sought to portray Youngkin as a sidekick of Trump, the Pennsylvania Democrats sought to link local Republican candidates to the former GOP president and there were few signs that it was working.

Don’t let the Trumps Bucks County team take control of our school boards and local government, a Democratic shipper has warned. The flip side is that Bucks County Republicans are keeping Trumpism alive here at home. To stop them Vote!

Much like in Virginia, where Youngkin, clad in a fleece vest, did not campaign with Trump in the general election, GOP candidates also kept Trump at bay in suburban Philly.

All along [southeastern Pennsylvania], I can’t think of a candidate, be it a candidate judge or a township supervisor or a county office run, who kissed Trump, former chief Mike Conallen said. cabinet of Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican who represents Bucks County.

Conallen pointed to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, a Republican who was re-elected and outperformed other GOP candidates on the ticket. He presented himself as a moderate who had handled high-profile lawsuits and supported diversion programs.

There wasn’t a whisper from Trump, Conallen said. It’s not like he’s distancing himself from Trump, but he never, ever talked about it, and realized that it was no longer a winning formula.

Tom Bonier, chief executive of Democratic data firm TargetSmart, said a question ahead of the 2021 election was whether Trump’s base would go to the polls when he did not run for office.

The results showed the Republican base was engaged without Trump on the ballot, he said. And at the same time, without Trump on the ballot, it appears that a number of those mostly suburban, mostly better-educated Republicans who had fled the party under Trump were more comfortable returning. at the party.

The fact that Republicans saw increased support in the col counties surrounding Philadelphia, as well as in the suburbs of Virginia and New Jersey, also tells us that much of what happened in those races was in actually motivated by more national trends, which is interesting in itself. because typically those off-year elections tend to be the least nationalized, Bonier said.

Republican Party agents have listed a familiar litany of issues that have gained national significance in inflation, education, immigration and crime to explain why voters in suburban Philly have returned to the GOP this year. .

I’ve had so many people tell me about the books they’re discovering in their schools, Bucks County Republican Party Chairman Pat Poprik said. It woke up a lot of people.

Poprik said outrage over schools and crime has prompted more Bucks County residents to get involved in the GOP: a party training session that normally attracts 30 or 40 people, he said. she said, has attracted hundreds this year.

GOP ads running in the Philly Media Marketplace accused Democrats of being linked to groups that wish to fund the police and being low on crime, while touting Republicans as independent candidates who had been approved. by the police and the unions. A spot drew attention to crime in the city of Philadelphia, where homicides have reached an all-time high, and warned that Democratic state Supreme Court candidate Maria McLaughlin would make matters worse.

While McLaughlin won three of the four suburban counties, she narrowly lost Bucks County to Republican state Supreme Court candidate Kevin Brobson. In 2020, Biden won Bucks County by 4 percentage points.

One advantage for Democrats in next year’s election is that GOP candidates will have a much harder time keeping Trump on the sidelines. The top front-runner for the Republican nomination in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race is Lou Barletta, a former congressman who was one of the first elected to back Trump in 2016.

Trump has already backed a candidate, Sean Parnell, in the race for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Parnell, who is close to Donald Trump, Jr., has faced allegations of domestic violence in child custody hearings.

Several Democratic consultants pointed out that the Republican shifts in suburban Philly were different from the double-digit right-wing shifts that took place in Virginia and New Jersey – they were smaller changes that reflect reality. that suburbs like Bucks County are up for grabs. by either party, they said.

Still, optimism about their chances in suburban Philly is growing among Republicans after this month’s races. The Congressional Republican National Committee added Montgomery County Representative Madeleine Dean, who won nearly 20 points in 2020, to its list of offensive targets a day after the Nov. 2 election.

Dean said his name added to the list tells me they know Pennsylvania is critical and important, and we have been for many election cycles. To be successful next year, she said, Democrats must draw attention to achievements like the coronavirus relief legislation and the infrastructure package.

I predict Pennsylvania will be crucial again, she said. What I think we need to do is stop telling stories and just show that we need to show the fruits of our labor.

Cécile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood who is now co-chair of the leading Democratic outside group American Bridge 21st Century, agreed.

What’s really important, with all the noise going on, is that we both spend time listening to women in the suburbs, but we also make sure that they understand who is really pushing for the things they are doing. need in their lives, whether it’s affordable access to child care, support for elderly care, so many things, she said. I don’t think this is a permanent change. But I also think it’s a caveat. “

