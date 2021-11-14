Chinese Supreme Leader Xi Jinping claims his place in the world

New Delhi / Beijing, November 14 The few billion Chinese have a permanent “grassroots” leader of their country in the person of President Xi Jinping, as well as the existing nuclei, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

It is with the ultimate ideological crown on his head that Xi Jinping will try to meet US President Joe Biden. The two have met in different avatars before, but this will be the first time, from Xi’s perspective, that they will meet on an unparalleled level of equality.

The virtual meeting will be the platform that Xi seeks to raise the bar for his country, naturally under his leadership under the gaze of the other two cores, to the level of the United States, equal in spirit, influence and power even though the economic or military superiority remains eludes Xi.

Envoy from China to the United States, Qin Gang could not suppress his triumph to his leader’s most honored position in his country.

“Some people say that Sino-US relations cannot go back to the past. We reject this view. We look forward to working with the US government and the visionary people, in the spirit of the phone call between our presidents , to strengthen dialogue, manage differences, focus on cooperation and make unremitting efforts to put Sino-US relations back on track. ”

What he did not say was that his president was waiting for this moment to have a formal conversation with his American counterpart when, unlike the latter, he did not have to worry about being elected for another season.

The Chinese propaganda machine knows its job and has excelled at it even as the four-day plenary of the 19th CPC Central Committee hailed “socialist modernization” under Xi’s leadership.

Under his leadership, China is emerging as a powerful country and is now entering an era of strength, state media outlet Xinhua said.

He came with a 12,000-word tribute to the Supreme Leader who said, “Since he was elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012, Xi has been seen as a man of determination and action, a man of action. of deep thoughts and feelings. , a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, and a man who has a forward-looking vision and who is committed to working tirelessly. “

The anointing ends the period of reflection in Chinese society. The time to follow what the leader says has arrived.

Xi implemented some of his thoughts even before the plenum. The rest he left to his gigantic party machinery to impose it. Children, for example, cannot watch video games for more than three hours per week.

Xi thinks it’s a bad habit. “Sissy men” cannot be seen on TV because Xi likes men to look lusty and with lusty hobbies. Like swimming. Mao also loved to swim, and Xi loved to paddle in the water.

The propaganda machine urges that active sports and physical work develop a man’s endurance. Xi did, and stamina helped him lead the party, the government, and the military.

Xi doesn’t like private lessons because they scare away poor parents who fear their children will not be able to compete with rich children. It is a whole other matter whether the private lessons are taken online or continue in secrecy and at more exorbitant prices.

The leader does not like big industrialists insulting the country and its industrious bureaucracy.

Jack Ma blasted official industry regulators last year and ended up paying a multi-billion fine in addition to seeing one of his unicorns crumble to dust.

The big real estate dads saw their profits cut for artificial hikes in market rates, forced overnight to follow the regulator’s plan to reduce them to nothing.

This is what it means for China to be a powerful country and to enter an era of strength under Xi’s “grassroots” leadership.

The euphoria naturally overlooks the visible flaws in the economic armor, rising prices, swaying markets, the growing divide between city and countryside and the rich-poor, and growing frustration among the millions of ordinary Chinese who are in bottle at the moment.

While Xi was absent from international forums, he has not been seen outside his country for over 650 days, which is what he was doing, making sure the plenum went off without incident. It is time for a revitalized Xi to unveil himself to the world, ensuring that China walks with him.

The outlines of his “core” philosophy may soon be visible to all, whether in the projection of China’s influence through the BRI, Xi’s intentional aggression against Taiwan and the South China Sea, or the unprovoked confrontation with India in Ladakh in the Himalayas.

Likewise, the soft and harsh projections of China’s power and influence through the UN and its organs and global financial institutions will also become clearer.

However, what takes the cake is how Xi and Biden got along when they first met, either virtually or perhaps at the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year. .

Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

