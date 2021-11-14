Politics
PM Modi Transfers 700 Crore To Tripura Beneficiaries PMAY-G, Says Entire North East Witnessing Change | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura by videoconference. Speaking at the virtual event, Prime Minister Modi said the first installment of PMAY-G had given new morale to Tripura’s dreams and that the entire Northeast was witnessing a change. He thanked Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for changing government culture and old ways of working.
I thank Biplab Deb and her government for changing the culture of government, the old ways of working and the old attitude in such a short time. The youthful energy that Biplab Deb works with, that energy can be seen through Tripura today, he said.
PMAY-G is an ambitious Modi government mission to provide housing for all by 2022, when India completes 75 years of independence. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), more than 700 crore were to be credited directly to beneficiary bank accounts on occasion.
Criticizing previous governments at the Center, the prime minister said earlier policies had been developed behind closed doors in the nation’s capital and unsuccessful attempts had been made to bring the northeast into it. He told PMAY-G beneficiaries in Tripura that the behind closed doors policies have led to segregation that the country has corrected over the past seven years with a new mindset and a new approach.
Now policies are shaped according to the needs of the region, and not just according to Delhi, he added.
Referring to the BJP-led governments in the Center and in the State, Prime Minister Modi said the twin-engine government is working together for the development of Tripura with all its energy and honesty.
