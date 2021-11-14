This is the reason why Jokowi voters choose Prabowo





Up to 22.7% of Jokowi voters will vote for Prabowo in 2024. JAKARTA – Indonesian Investigation Center principal researcher Chairul Ansari explained several factors that could lead voters for President Joko Widodo to ‘fall in love’ with Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election. couple Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin in the 2019 election The presidential election will choose Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 challenge. The number has reached 22.7%, ”Chairul said in a written statement received in Jakarta on Sunday (11/14). The seriousness and focus of the Minister of Defense in working and carrying out the programs commissioned by Jokowi at the Ministry of Defense (Kemenhan) is a factor which also influences people to vote for him if Prabowo Subianto runs for office again. presidential election of 2024. Prabowo for 2024, “he said. Then, he continued, national reasons and being tried as a statesman was also an important factor for the voters of Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin who would strengthen their hearts by choosing the general chairman of Gerindra. He said Jokowi voters in the 2019 presidential election viewed Prabowo as a statesman. Prabowo is ready to accept an invitation from President Jokowi to join his cabinet as Minister of Defense. This means that Prabowo is seen to prioritize national reasons over groups. The next reason is that Jokowi and Prabowo, who have competed in the presidential election twice, still seem close. This is reflected in the attitude of the two of them who often together follow the agenda of the government, including the agenda of the Ministry of Defense. “We can see how so intimate these two characters look in multiple work events. This can be interpreted as Jokowi’s assertion of Prabowo, ”he said. Also at the Indonesian Inquiry Center, Ansari also revealed that around 12.6% of Jokowi voters will vote for central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo in 2024. In addition, around 12.2% of Jokowi voters lined up. on the side or voted for DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. 5.7% for Sandiaga Uno, 4.5% for the DPP president of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. In addition, about 4.3 percent of Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin voters voted for West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, 3.6 percent for Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani and 2.9 for cent for the coordinating minister of the economy Airlangga Hartarto, 2.9%. Ansari concluded from the survey results, the majority of respondents tended to become permanent voters for Prabowo Subianto if he ran as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. “Prabowo’s voters have a stronger or less volatile base of support than voters for other candidates,” he said. The Indonesian Survey Center’s research was conducted by directly interviewing 1,520 eligible voters in 34 provinces from October 7 to 21, 2021. The research was conducted using a randomized sampling technique. several degrees with a 2.5% margin of error and a 95% confidence level. source: Between Source: Republic

