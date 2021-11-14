Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says election for Donald Trump and Boris Johnson “bad sign for the whole world”, Sports News





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is considered one of the best and most wanted managers in English Premier League history, some even say the best in the world. He is known for his team management skills, but his comments on running a country are also invaluable.

Klopp said the system should be such that people should be elected to the highest positions to sort out problems. Voting should not be based on “funniest” or “weirdest hairstyle”. There should be good people in the system.

Klopp said the elections for Donald Trump, the former US President, and Boris Johnson, the current British Prime Minister, were a “bad sign” for the whole world.

During a podcast with British presenter Gabby Logan’s Mid Point, Klopp weighed in on the value of leadership with a rant about the current political system. He also spoke about the problems of Western society.

The German called out Trump, Johnson and Farage as he criticized culture in numerous elections.

“They should be, but what’s the problem, the people we vote for or the whole system that gives us the ability to vote for those kinds of people? I really have to say that the last two elections, the first with Donald Trump and then with Boris Johnson, is really a bad sign for the whole world, that something like that can happen. “

“Because everyone knew in advance that it wouldn’t work, but we always let it happen as a company. I can’t believe it. But one is now gone, the other is still struggling. It’s amazing. We have to find a system where we can bring in people who can solve all our problems, or help us solve problems, who are the best people possible. “

“And not the funniest or weirdest haircut or anything, you’ve got to have the right people in there. [We should] not [be] vote for them and agree for that specific amount of time that they’re here now, and you look at it and go oh my god that’s not funny anymore ‘. ”

Asked about any chance for Klopp’s future as a politician, he said: “You need the right people and definitely not someone like me who you love on TV and who has a slightly higher intelligence than usual. mean.”

“But there are people out there, definitely, you just need to give them a platform so that they can come forward without leading us in that direction or in that direction,” added the manager.

He added: “Why do we let people like Farage and Johnson lead any group of people in any direction? And the next day [a problem] happens, they disappear and one of them comes back! How to forget ? It’s like ‘where was he?’ It’s absolutely crazy. Then we sit here and think ‘it’s not that bad’ ”

