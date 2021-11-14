PM Narendra Moditransfers housing program funds to over 1.47 lakh beneficiaries in Tripura – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

AGARTALA: Anita Kuki Debbarma, a middle-aged tribal peasant woman from the remote hamlet of Kamalchhara in Dhalai district was visibly elated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred her first installment from Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana -Gramin (PMAY-G ) to her and some 1.47 lakh other beneficiaries of Tripura by videoconference on Sunday.

Anita, a widow who received the first payment for the construction of a “pucca” (brick and mortar) house under the PMAY-G program, now lives in a mud house with her two underage children in school.

“I am a daily bet working in the farmers’ fields. It was my dream that one day I will have a ‘pucca’ house so that my children can live in comfort. Today my dream has come true. “Anita told Prime Minister Modi by videoconference. .

Following Modi’s intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic conditions of Tripura, the definition of the “kuccha” house was changed specifically for the state, which allowed a large number of beneficiaries living in houses. “Kuccha” to get help to build a “pucca” house, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.

Kadar Biya, a Muslim beneficiary from a village in South Tripura district said: “I could never have imagined that I would get money for the construction of a pucca house from the government. My joy is limitless. The Prime Minister said, his government is committed to distributing benefit plans to people without any discrimination.

“It’s Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Awas. We are trying to change the system so that people get benefits directly. The Tripura government led by Biplab Kumar Deb is working for the rapid development of the state,” Modi said .

Soma Majumder, another widow from Durlavnarayan village in Sipahijala district, said that getting a “pucca” house was her dream and that with PMAY-G it will come true.

Majumder, a daily wager who works under the MGNREGA program and also works as a craftsman, told the prime minister she would not divert the money for other purposes.

The prime minister said that previously money was transferred to others, but due to the direct transfer to their accounts, beneficiaries will receive the full amount.

In this installment, Rs 709 crore out of Rs 2,800 crore will be transferred to recipients’ bank accounts.

The prime minister said today’s event is an indication of Tripura’s bright future.

“Today, the first installment made under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana gave new impetus to the dreams of Tripura. I warmly congratulate all the people of Tripura, about a lakh and a half of families who benefited from the first installment.” , Modi mentioned.

The Prime Minister said that the thought that keeps Tripura in poverty, takes the people of Tripura away from amenities, has no place in Tripura today.

Today, the “twin-engine” government (state and central) is engaged in the development of the state with all its strength and sincerity, Prime Minister Modi said.

Addressing the assembly later, Prime Minister Modi said that once upon a time there was the northeastern region of the country that felt neglected, but today the country’s development is seen with the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and development is now considered synonymous with unity. -the integrity of the country.

He said: “Previously, our rivers in the north and west of the country came east, but the development Ganges stopped before it reached the region.

Modi said that during the struggle for freedom, tribal freedom fighters in the northeast and other parts of the country sacrificed their lives for the country.

To respect this tradition, the country strives to carry on this heritage and the country has decided to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Bhagwan Birsa Munda every year on November 15th as a Tribal ‘Gaurav Diwas’ (Pride Day). , said the Prime Minister.

The day will be observed with the same importance as October 2 – Ahimsa Divas, October 31 – Unity Day, January 26 – Republic Day, Ram Navami, Krishna Ashtami etc.

“This day will not only be a day to pay tribute to Adivasi Samaj’s contribution but will also emerge as the symbol of a harmonious society,” the Prime Minister said.

Emphasizing that the women of the country offer their yeoman service towards the development of the country with confidence, the prime minister said, the women’s self-help groups in the country have become the major symbol of Nari Shakti.

The unsecured loan available to these groups has been doubled to Rs 20 lakh, he said.

Previously, the common man had to knock on the doors of government offices for every job, but now the government itself comes to them to provide all services and facilities, Prime Minister Modi said.

“Previously, government employees feared being paid on time, now they benefit from the 7th compensation commission,” he added.