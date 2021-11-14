Boris Johnson to host press conference in Downing Street at 5 p.m. today





Boris Johnson will hold a press conference in Downing Street at 5 p.m. today, it has been announced.

The briefing will focus on the Cop26 climate change conference and the Prime Minister will appear alongside summit chairman Alok Sharma.

It comes after a pact was finally struck in Glasgow last night, which saw a dramatic last-minute intervention by China and India to relax the deal to end the use of the coal-fired electricity.

Sharma said today that the two states should justify themselves to climate-vulnerable countries.

He made the comments after swallowing back tears on the world stage as the deal was finally made.

The deal was to include a promise to speed up the phase-out of coal-fired electricity, but it was replaced by a phase-down.

The word change reduces the urgency with which countries are required to reduce the use of coal – the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases.

This morning, Sharma told Sky News: On the coal issue, China and India are of course going to have to justify to some of the most climate-vulnerable countries what happened. You heard this disappointment on the floor.

A tearful Sharma told delegates last night: I apologize for the way this process went. I am deeply sorry.

However, the Glasgow Climate Pact is the first climate agreement to explicitly provide for coal reduction.

The global deal has seen nearly 200 countries agree to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels alive or within reach.

