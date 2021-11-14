Can Biden and Xi get out of a conflict?

Inflection points in world politics are not often announced in advance. But the complex and dangerous relationship between the United States and China could reach such a moment on Monday, when President Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, hold a virtual summit.

For nearly a decade under three US presidents, the two superpowers slipped into more frequent confrontations as an increasingly assertive China collided with the United States and its allies.

Frictions erupted during President Obama’s administration after Xi, an ambitious nationalist, came to power in Beijing. President Trump has escalated the conflict, imposing significant tariffs on Chinese products and accusing the Xis government of triggering the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Biden came to power, many in both countries expected tensions to ease, but the new president kept Trump tariffs in place and made it clear he wanted to negotiate new rules to restrict the China’s behavior.

In March, a meeting in Alaska between Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Chinese foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi began with a bitter exchange of accusations over trade and human rights.

Months of friction followed. US officials have criticized China for intimidating small Asian nations and suppressing its Uyghur Muslim minority. The Chinese Air Force has increased its sorties near Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing claims to be part of its territory; the United States, Britain and Canada sent warships across the Taiwan Strait in an Allied show of force.

The US commander in the Pacific has warned that China could attack Taiwan by 2027; Biden said he had an obligation to help the island defend itself.

Pentagon officials have warned that China is accelerating its military build-up, putting it on the verge of quadruple its nuclear weapons to 1,000 warheads by 2030.

The United States has strengthened its alliances in Asia, including an agreement to supply nuclear-powered submarines to Australia as part of a new military pact dubbed AUKUS.

It looked like an inexorable march towards conflict.

Biden’s aides say some of the friction was necessary. It was important, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last week, to show that China’s efforts to push other [countries] around will ultimately not be successful.

The showdown gave Biden another edge: it helped garner bipartisan support in Congress for two parts of his national economic agenda, his $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a tech spending measure of $ 250 billion which quickly became the Chinese bill.

His pitch was not subtle.

If we do not move, they will eat our lunch, the president told senators in February, referring to the competition with Beijing.

Soon, some members of Congress urged the president and administration to be even tougher on China, especially when it comes to Taiwan.

The administration looked like the administration had stumbled upon the story of the sorcerer’s apprentice: it had created a new, more hawkish consensus over China, but the anti-Beijing fervor threatened to spiral out of control.

They are digging a hole that will be hard to get out of, a former senior Obama administration official told me. If this turns into a zero-sum situation, where one side must prevail and the other must be defeated, it will make it a self-fulfilling prophecy of a march to war.

In September, Biden and his assistants began to stop digging.

We are not looking for a cold war or a world divided into rigid blocs, the president said at the United Nations.

All the United States wants, Sullivan said last week, is to set the conditions for effective and healthy competition with safeguards and risk reduction measures in place to ensure things don’t escalate. in conflict.

The United States hopes to be able to cooperate with China on climate change, nuclear proliferation and other issues, he added.

It was a good sign last week when the United States and China released a joint plan to slow global warming at the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland, a last-minute effort with far reaching reach. modest but the effect of which was to spare Xi and Biden from blame. if the summit failed.

This week’s meeting between the two presidents, their first full-scale summit, could cover a long list of issues: nuclear proliferation, trade negotiations, easing military tensions in the Taiwan Strait, even visa regulations.

But administration officials are carefully setting the bar low.

The goal, a Biden aide told me, is to keep communication channels open, to make America’s intentions and priorities clear, and to responsibly manage competition between our countries. It is about setting the conditions for effective competition.

In other words, to borrow an end from the cold war with the Soviet Union, the aim is to make possible the peaceful coexistence between two incompatible governments.

Even that will not be easy. The frictions that have built up over the past decade clearly show this.

Tough competition between the economic, diplomatic and nuclear superpowers will never be easy to manage, and a summit meeting will not end their disagreements. But he can start the defusing process, and that would be an important step.