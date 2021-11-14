World News | Pakistan Oppn blames Imran Khan government for accumulation of loans and energy crisis





Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): The Pakistani opposition criticized the government led by Imran Khan for the accumulation of massive loans, the unprecedented devaluation of the rupee and the worsening energy crisis in the country.

News International reported that Senator Sherry said the Pakistani government continues to maintain its indefensible stance on the mismanagement of the gas sector and its unfair distribution in the country, but is showing us no plan to overcome the crisis as a harsh winter is looming on the horizon.

Read also | International Children’s Prize for Peace 2021: Indian brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal win the prestigious Children’s Prize for the Waste project.

“None answered the fundamental question of why the government could not manage the purchase of LNG in the summer at 1/3 of the tariffs. The price of gas today is also naturally linked to the LNG fiasco and its shortage. Currently Pakistan is facing an estimated deficit of 2,200 mmcfd as prices have become unaffordable for people, “she said, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Senator Sherry noted that the rupee has fallen to an all-time low of Rs 176 against the USD. The government does not seem to have a plan to deal with this crisis as it has taken an ad hoc approach that has brought the electricity sector into a terrible cripple.

Read also | PM Narendra Modi meets with the US Congressional delegation and discusses bilateral issues.

“The government bought shipments of LNG at the historically high price of $ 30.6 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) now while it was sold for $ 13 per mmbtu in the summer. They did not buy nor booked cargo while all the other countries were doing it in the summer at much lower rates. Even in October, they bought LNG cargoes at a record price of $ 20.29 per mmbtu, “he said. she declared.

Pakistan is on the verge of a massive gas shortage and rationing due to the depletion of local gas reserves and the failure of Imran Khan’s government to procure a sufficient amount of LNG.

On November 1, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar reported that the government had arranged 11 LNG shipments for the month of November, The News International reported.

LNG trading companies withdrew from a deal with PLL to deliver two cargoes for November for gigantic monetary gains of up to 200% profit in the international spot market, according to the publication.

The cost of power generation in Pakistan has increased as a result of rising fuel prices. Almost two-thirds of the country’s electricity production is based on fossil fuels, according to The Tribune.

The rise in crude oil prices reached its highest level in the past three years – $ 86 per barrel, the newspaper reported. The energy crisis is worsening due to the rising cost of LNG. (ANI)

(This is an unedited, auto-generated story from the syndicated news feed, the staff at LatestLY may not have edited or edited the body of the content)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/world-news-pakistan-oppn-lashes-out-at-imran-khan-govt-over-piling-up-of-loans-energy-crisis-3052709.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos