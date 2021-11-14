Former ‘Apprentice’ candidate brutally ends Donald Trump trial





Summer Zervos accused Donald Trump of sexual assault and then sued him for defamation

Summer Zervos, a former candidate for The Apprentice who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, ended her nearly five-year libel case against the former US president on Friday, without apologies or compensation.

The abrupt decision to drop the case saves Trump from being questioned under oath on charges he subjected Zervos to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 after she sought career advice.

Zervos sued Trump in January 2017 in New York state court in Manhattan, claiming he damaged his reputation by calling such female allegations “lies” and retweeting a post calling his claims ” hoax”.

Trump has also denied Zervos’ assault allegations, calling them politically motivated. Zervos had appeared on Trump’s reality TV show in 2005.

“Ms. Zervos no longer wishes to prosecute the accused and has been granted the right to speak freely about her experience,” her lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza said in a joint statement.

“Ms. Zervos maintains the allegations contained in her complaint.”

Trump, a Republican, had asked the court for permission to prosecute Zervos for infringing his right to speak out, a right he said was protected under New York law.

Zervos’ lawyers have called the effort an attempt to evade the court-ordered Dec. 23 deadline.

“Ms. Zervos made the cautious decision to voluntarily drop her case without exchange of any compensation or attorney fees,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said in an email.

“She had no choice but to do so because the facts uncovered in this case made it very clear that our client had done nothing wrong.”

Wilkinson and Penza did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

“It’s so sad when things like this can happen, but so incredibly important to stand up for truth and justice,” Trump said. “Only victory can restore his reputation.”

Trump’s comments were contained in a statement provided by Save America, a political action committee that backs him. The statement said Trump was “totally vindicated.”

Zervos’ case has not been resolved in part because Trump sought to end various legal proceedings while in the White House by arguing that a sitting president could not be prosecuted.

This argument became moot after Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and Trump became a private citizen.

New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, dismissed Trump’s latest appeal in the Zervos case in March.

Other legal issues delayed while Trump was president included the ongoing investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance into Trump’s family business, the Trump Organization.

Trump has denied allegations by several women of inappropriate sexual behavior.

One of them, former Elle E. magazine columnist Jean Carroll, also sued Trump for libel after denying raping her at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

Trump asked the Manhattan Federal Court of Appeals to let him substitute the U.S. government as a defendant, essentially shielding him from personal liability because he spoke about Carroll as president.

Oral pleadings are scheduled for December 3. The Biden administration has essentially taken Trump’s position while calling his statements questioning Carroll’s credibility “rude and disrespectful.”

Julie Fink, an attorney for Carroll, said in an email that her client “had no intention” of dropping her lawsuit. – Reuters

