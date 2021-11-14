PM Modi Chaired Cryptocurrency Meeting Regarding Huge Returns Claims





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Saturday on the way forward on the cryptocurrency issue, PTI reported. Government sources have claimed that this unregulated market cannot be used as a conduit for money laundering and terrorist financing activities. The meeting also discussed the need to stop attempts to advertise promising and non-transparent, thereby misleading young people. Strict regulatory measures in favor of cryptocurrencies were also mentioned. “The government is aware that this is an evolving technology, it will closely monitor and take proactive measures. There was also a consensus that the measures taken in this area by the government will be progressive and forward-looking “, he added. PTI. The report further indicated that the government would actively interact with experts and other stakeholders. The government will also embark on global partnerships and collective strategies, as cryptocurrencies are borderless digital currencies that cross the world. With consultations from the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Interior, the meeting was complete. “It was also the result of a consultative process because the RBI, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of the Interior had done an elaborate exercise on this subject as well as consulted experts from all over the country and the world. global and best practices were also reviewed, ”PTI reported. The RBI has repeatedly warned against cryptocurrencies and expressed concerns about their unregulated nature. Earlier this week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said cryptocurrencies pose a “serious threat” to any financial system. His comments preceded the RBI’s internal panel report on virtual currencies which is expected to be released next month.

