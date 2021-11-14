CEO who threw a chair inside the Capitol on January 6 is jailed | Chicago News





Violent insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. (AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana, File)

The former chief executive of a suburban Chicago tech company who lost his job after throwing a chair inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols also ordered Bradley Rukstales of Inverness, Ill., To pay $ 500 in restitution, court records show.

Rukstales previously admitted that he stormed the Capitol, threw a chair in the direction of police officers who had been forced to withdraw from the rioters, that he was nearby as a melee between officers and rioters broke out and had to be dragged by officers after refusing to comply with attempts to lift him off the ground.

Although they said officers were not at risk of being hit by the chair, prosecutors said Rukstales’ non-compliance added to the chaos on the Capitol.

Rukstales was kicked out of his role as CEO of Cogensia and sold an interest in the company after his involvement in the riot became known and the boards of client companies were prepared to cancel contracts.

Rukstales, who issued a public apology the day after the riot, released a statement Friday evening saying again he was sorry for his actions on January 6, accepts the conviction and is eager to put this chapter of his life behind him.

I have come to realize the weight of my actions and deeply regret following others to Capitol Hill, Rukstales said.

His lawyer argued that his client was not violent on Capitol Hill.

In another conviction Friday, a Montana man who brought his 10-year-old son to Washington for the Donald Trumps Stop the Steal rally was sentenced to 60 days in jail for joining the mob that stormed the Capitol.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told Boyd Camper that his presence in the crowd helped create a surge of violence and keep violent rioters safe, even though he had not personally attacked law enforcement .

Camper arrived at the Capitol with his son but, before entering the building, asked a friend of his in Montana to stay with the boy because he saw the danger of clashes between police and rioters.

Camper pleaded guilty to a parade charge in the Capitol building, an offense punishable by up to six months in prison. The judge said he could report to jail on January 3.

Camper, who worked as a real estate agent, said he moved to another community after the January 6 riot because he was ostracized by friends and neighbors and fired by two employers.

Another rioter who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, Sean Cordon, was sentenced to one month probation on Friday and ordered to pay a fine of $ 4,000 and restitution of $ 500.

Judge Trevor McFadden said Cordon, a California resident who came to the Capitol dressed in a gas mask and bulletproof vest, did not appear to be a mere bystander blown away by the riot, but Cordon did assaulted no one or broke anything and left the building four minutes after entering.

The judge said he deserved credit for leaving the riot as quickly as he did. Yet he was part of a shameful event, a national embarrassment, which made us all feel less secure, McFadden said.

Also on Friday, an Alabama man who admitted to parking a van containing firearms, Molotov cocktails and other weapons within a mile of the Capitol on January 6 pleaded guilty to weapons charges fire, authorities said.

Authorities say several loaded weapons, hundreds of cartridges, a crossbow, machetes and a stun gun were also found in Lonnie Leroy Coffmans’ truck. They said more Molotov cocktails were later discovered during a search of Coffman’s home in Falkville, Alabama.

More than 650 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the January 6 riot, including more than 100 accused of assaulting law enforcement officials. More than 120 defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to offenses punishable by up to six months in prison. And 35 defendants were sentenced on Friday.

