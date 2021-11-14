Biden and Xi to hold high-stakes virtual meeting tomorrow









Washington [US], Nov. 14 (ANI): US President Joe Biden is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping virtually on Monday, marking the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.

The meeting is likely to cover several topics, including tensions over China’s military activity near Taiwan and human rights, as well as issues regarding climate change. The virtual meeting comes after the United States and China reached agreement on a joint statement on the need to tackle climate change at COP26 in Glasgow, UK.

“On the evening of Monday, November 15 in Washington, DC, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will have a virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” said the White House press secretary , Jen Psaki, in a statement. The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where their interests align, the statement added.

Psaki further added that President Biden will make clear the United States ‘intentions and priorities and be clear and frank about the United States’ concerns with China.

No major deliverables are expected from the meeting, but Biden and Xi are expected to discuss issues regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, visa restrictions, arms control and a possible framework to ease tensions between the two countries, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

The meeting will test Biden’s approach of trying to work with Beijing on areas of potential compromise while raising objections to China’s stance on rights issues, its business practices and growing military activity , reported The Hill.

Biden in recent days has chided China, saying President Xi Jinping’s decision to skip a United Nations climate summit was a “big mistake” because it would diminish Beijing’s influence. China then hit back at the United States for these criticisms. (ANI)

