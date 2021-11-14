Bennett: Israeli couple arrested in Turkey not working for any Israeli agency





Jerusalem is concerned that Turkey is trying to take advantage of the incident for diplomatic purposes. By TPS Natali and Mordy Oknin, Israeli tourists who were arrested by Turkish authorities after taking a photo of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s residence, do not work for any Israeli agency, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. The two men, who were arrested a week ago after taking photos of Erdogans’ residence from the amlca tower in Istanbul, are in Turkish custody and their pre-trial detention was extended by 20 days over the weekend, maybe before an indictment for espionage. The highest echelons in Israel, led by the Foreign Ministry, have dealt with the issue throughout the weekend and will continue to do so relentlessly, in order to resolve it as quickly as possible, Bennett said. He spoke to the family on Saturday evening and stood by the family members and briefed them on the efforts to return them. President Yitzhak Herzog also spoke with the Oknin family on Saturday, encouraged and reassured family members and stressed that he is working as much as possible with the Foreign Minister and his office for the couple’s return soon. Herzog reiterated that the couple have no connection whatsoever with any declared agency and that he is convinced of their innocence. At the request of the family, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke with relatives of the Israeli couple arrested in Turkey. Netanyahu told the family that he would do anything to facilitate their return to Israel after full coordination with relevant government officials. Israel has not ruled out at this point the possibility that the arrest has a political context, with Turkey trying to use the incident for its diplomatic purposes. However, as the event continues, its potential to become a crisis increases. Jerusalem believes that the Turks are taking advantage of the couple, the innocent tourists, and Ankara knows it, but wants to take the opportunity. Relations between Israel and Turkey have been sour for years as Erdogan and his ruling Islamist party drew the country to the Muslim Brotherhood and espoused anti-Israel Islamic ideas, and even anti-Semitic notions. Turkey faces a complex financial situation in the country, as well as strained relations with the United States and Europe. This crisis may be Erdogan’s attempt to improve his situation through pressure and negotiations.

