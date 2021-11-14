Pakistani EC requests technical assessment of EVMs from Imran Khan government ahead of Lahore poll





Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) on Thursday requested a briefing from the Ministry of Science and Technology on electronic voting machines (EVMs). In a letter to the government led by Imran Khan, the ECP requested a detailed explanation as well as full documentary evidence of the machine’s prototype, Pakistan Today reported. After the project briefing, the ECP will decide on the use of the machines in the next by-election in NA 133 Lahore.

“The technical assessment committee chaired by the ECP secretary must be informed,” reads the letter to the Ministry of Science and Technology. The meeting for the mandatory briefing will take place on November 15, according to Pakistan Today. The request for assessment comes after ECP revealed the conclusion of a report investigating irregularities at polling stations in Daska.

The report released earlier Friday on the February by-election in Daksha constituency NA-75 mentioned that election officials, police and local authorities had failed to perform their expected roles in the manner required and had been “found. like puppets in the hands of their illegal masters “. during the polls, Dawn reported. “After analyzing various statements from the investigation process, it could be inferred that the police were either under the influence of a constant force guiding them, or that they were deliberately blind to everything that was going on around them. of it, “quoted the Dawn in the published report. . The investigation and investigation into the irregularities came after the February by-election was marred by rigging, violence and the “absurd” disappearance of more than 20 presidents.

Imran Khan’s opposition vows to remove PTI from power

With the polls in Pakistan approaching, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opposition Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to overthrow Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf government. At a general rally launched by the joint opposition alliance, PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday: “If we don’t push the ‘illegitimate leaders’ into the Arabian Sea anytime soon , the country’s survival will be in danger. “The rally was organized by PDM leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mehmood Khan Ackakzai and several others. The joint opposition alliance has expressed concerns over the inflation and called on Khan to reconsider his “anti-people policy” and demand an apology from the nation, Pakistan Today reported.

