Boris Johnson will give a big press conference at 5 p.m.





Boris Johnson is due to give a big press conference at 5 p.m. tonight. The Prime Minister is expected to speak on developments at the Cop26 climate summit as he addresses the nation. It comes after an agreement was reached at the Glasgow summit. Read more5 key elements of Boris Johnson’s speech at Cop26 The Glasgow Climate Pact is the first climate agreement to explicitly provide for the reduction of coal, the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases. But it came under heavy criticism after a pledge to phase out coal that had been in previous negotiating drafts was watered down. India and China opposed, saying developing countries could not make the pledge as they faced “development programs and poverty eradication.” Instead, countries agreed to “phase out” rather than “phase out” coal. Get the latest political news straight to your inbox via our daily newsletter. Labor has said the summit’s goal of keeping global temperatures 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels was in “intensive care” after coal commitments were changed. Speaking at Cop26, Boris Johnson said: “My fellow leaders, I don’t want to stress this too much, but when we all talk about what we’re going to do in 2050 or 2060, I don’t think it is. will escape the attention of the crowds of young people outside and the billions watching around the world, half of the world’s population under the age of 30, that the average age of this conclave of cardinals is 60. “And I have every intention of being alive in 2060. I’ll be barely 94 even though I’m not yet in Downing Street you never know – but the people who will judge us are children not yet. born, and their children. “And we now take center stage in front of a vast and innumerable audience of posterity and we must not swell our lines or miss our signal because if we fail, they will not forgive us. “They will know Glasgow was the historic turning point when history did not turn. “They will judge us with bitterness and with a resentment that eclipses all climate activists today, and they will be right.”

