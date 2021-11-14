Sixth Plenary Session of the Communist Party of China: Xi’s God’s Creation Movement





The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee focused on the history of the Party and the achievements of President Xi Jinping. He set the tone for his long-term governance at this important high-level meeting. The session paved the way for the 20th CPC National Congress to be held next year. Xi is widely expected to win a third term in Congress, solidifying his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The four-day event with around 400 members started on November 8 and ended on November 11 in Beijing. According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, the Sixth Plenary Session of the CPC Central Committee considered the “Resolution of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on the Party’s Centennial Struggle.” The main purpose of this resolution was to establish Xi’s historic status and cement his authority. The session ended any doubt about Xi’s accomplishments and any ambiguity over Xi’s farewell, but he’s been here to rule for a long time. “It was obvious that Xi Jinping now wants to make the party’s achievements before they are all alone. This sixth plenary session reminds me of the ‘creation movement of God’ for him,” said Li Shimin, a political commentator. in an interview with a Chinese newspaper. Li pointed out that he had seen some comments that Xi wanted to elevate himself to the status of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping during the Sixth Plenary Session. He said that as Mao Zedong got older, he deliberately helped the narrative of a cult figure and “created God” as an impression among the cadres. The Communist Party used its propaganda to promote him as a superhuman being. “But don’t forget that Mao Zedong was already very old by this time and had confined himself to a limited role. Looking at the story, it was said that Mao Zedong was still in power or was controlled by the people around. I think we are facing the same situation where Xi Jinping is being used by those around him and he will be more and more isolated from the outside world, Li observed. “In fact, people around Xi use him more than he commands the people around him,” he added. Li believes that if Xi continues the same trend as Mao Zedong in his later years, he will be isolated from the outside world and have less contact. Xi’s words and deeds will be shaped by outsiders. The more it is “created by others”, it will lose the “Real Power” and become just a buffer used by others. Li observed that the smartest person should be able to obtain benefits without too much risk, but Xi now takes responsibility for thousands of generations. “If he makes a mistake, everyone is wrong. Slowly the people around him will prevent him from speaking in public and making public appearances.” Using a harsh interpretation of the current situation, Li said, “Xi must have the ability to sit in his current position, but those who know how to take power may not know how to resign. He observed that after Mao Zedong, the CCP established a pattern of collective rule and avoided disputes and disputes over power sharing. “In the past, similar events have happened on several occasions. If this is the day that Xi has to relinquish power, will he be able to relinquish power smoothly? Will the people around him who are fighting for power be so peaceful? Li questioned bluntly. –IANS ksk / (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

