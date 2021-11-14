Jokowi backs Indonesia to replace Vietnam as host of 11th ASEAN Para Games





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Simpang Siur on the implementation ASEAN Para Games The 11th (APG) due to take place in Vietnam next year is slowly starting to find some clarification. The ASEAN Paralympic Sports Federation (APSF) has sent an official letter to the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (CNP) regarding the plight of the APG. To clarify the fate of APG 2022, the Vietnam Paralympic Association (VPA) Vietnam sent an official letter addressed to APSF President Osoth Bhavilai and to APSF member countries including Indonesia. In a letter dated November 11, 2021 signed by the President of the AFN / VPA of Vietnam, Huynh Vinh Ai, regarding the explanation of the implementation of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2022. Vietnam has decided to ” cancel the implementation of APG 2022 due to the strong fourth wave of the spread of Covid-19 in Vietnam. In addition, the VPA also found that the cases of Covid-19 in APSF member countries were still high, so they decided not to host the 2022 APG. Observing the current situation that continues to develop and Vietnam’s reluctance to host the 2022 APG, a plan has emerged from the Indonesian AFN to host it. The opportunity for Indonesia to organize the 2022 APG is slightly open as it was discussed by the Indonesian AFN President Senny Marbun with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi. “I discussed our wishes with President Joko Widodo accompanying him to watch the Peparnas Badminton Final match at the Cendrawasih Gymnasium, Jayapura, yesterday,” Senny Marbun said in a written statement on Sunday, November 14, 2021. “Verbally, the president strongly supports Indonesia’s plan to host the 2022 APG to replace Vietnam,” he said. Senny added that for the next 2022 APG hosting process, they will be waiting for a letter of support from the president or the government. “The point is, we are ready to host the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games if they are nominated later by the Southeast Asian Para-sport Federation,” he said. IRSYAN HASYIM Read also: Indonesia set to replace Vietnam to host 2022 ASEAN Para Games Always update up-to-date information. Listen latest news and a selection of news from Tempo.co on the Telegram channel “Tempo.co Update”. Click on https://t.me/tempodotcoupdate join. you have toto install Telegram application first.

