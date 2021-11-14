Stop deceptive cryptocurrency ads: government





PM Chairs meet to review regulatory outlook for cryptocurrencies.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Saturday to discuss the regulatory outlook for cryptocurrencies with the RBI and the Home Affairs and Finance Ministries, where a strong consensus was reached to end attempts to deceive young people through promising and non-transparent promises. The advertisement. Noting that unregulated crypto markets cannot be allowed to become avenues for money laundering and terrorist financing, the meeting concluded that close oversight and proactive measures are needed for the industry, senior officials said. government sources. There was also a consensus that the measures taken in this area by the government will be progressive and forward-looking, a source said, stressing that it will continue to engage proactively with experts and stakeholders. As the problem transcends the borders of each country, it was felt that it will also require global partnerships and collective strategies. The meeting precedes a parliamentary committee hearing Monday with industry experts on the challenges and opportunities presented by cryptocurrencies. The finance ministry has been quiet on the progress of the cryptocurrency bill that had been prepared for approval by Union cabinets as early as August, according to previous statements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The bill is now expected to be tabled during the winter session of Parliament which begins on November 29. The ministry’s senior officials on Friday avoided questioning who would be held responsible if investors betting on crypto assets were to suffer heavy losses. With advertisements for cryptocurrency exchanges and exchanges on their platforms proliferating across the country, especially during recent cricket events, the government should put in place a regulatory framework to curb them and ensure that investors do not lose. their savings. In the absence of a clear regulatory framework, even as several investors, especially young people, have bet on cryptocurrencies for seemingly easy returns, there is still uncertainty over how governments will treat them. As the Supreme Court lifted the central bank’s ban on trading in cryptocurrencies, the RBI continues to have concerns about them. Saturday’s meeting was the result of a consultative process between the RBI, Finance and Home Ministries with cryptocurrency experts in India and abroad. The government is aware that this is an evolving technology and that global examples and best practices have also been reviewed, the source said.

