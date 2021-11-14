Trump aims to oust “RINOs, sell-outs” who voted for infrastructure with 3 notable exceptions





Former President Donald Trump is stepping up his battle against “the RINOs, the sell-outs and the known losers” who voted for the infrastructure bill, calling on other Republicans to challenge them in the primaries.

“Saving America starts with saving the GOP from RINOs, clearance sales and known losers! In Senate Alaskan Disaster Lisa Murkowski (challenge accepted), must go. There is hardly anyone worse! ” Trump said Saturday night in a statement to supporters of the Save America PAC.

FILE – In this November 13, 2020, the file photo of President Donald Trump listens during an event about Operation Warp Speed ​​in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, file)

Trump called for primaries for 11 other representatives in his statement to deal with the primary battles, most of which voted in favor of the $ 1.2 trillion Democratic infrastructure bill on November 5.

“Any interest from the good and SMART America First Republican Patriots in running primary campaigns against Reps Tom Rice, John Katko, Don Bacon, Don Young, Fred Upton (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer (challenge accepted), David McKinley (challenge accepted), Nancy Mace, Jaime Herrera Beutler (challenge accepted) and Chris Smith? ” he wrote.

Representatives Rice, Meijer and Herrera Beutler were on the list despite the vote against infrastructure. Trump did not explain why three House Republicans – Reps Nicole Malliotakis, Jeff Van Drew and Brian Fitzpatrick – were not included on the list despite voting for the bill.

“You will have my support! He told potential candidates willing to primary incumbents. “Gonzalez, Kinzinger and Reed are already QUIT, they’re out of politics, hopefully for good. Warmonger Liz Cheney (challenge accepted) is on SKIDS with a 19% approval rating.”

President Donald Trump speaks at a “Rolling to Remember Ceremony” honoring the country’s veterans and prisoners of war / MIA, from the balcony of the Blue Room of the White House on Friday 22 May 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

The statement comes after Trump unloaded the 13 Republicans who voted for the bill at the Congressional Republican National Committee dinner last Monday. Fox News Digital previously confirmed that Trump gave a long speech slamming all 13 representatives, including Maliotakis, who was in attendance at the dinner.

Malliotakis was “visibly shaken” during the dinner, a New York Post reporter said, citing a source during the dinner. She is set for her first re-election next year and has explained her vote as one that will “modernize our aging roads” and other infrastructure issues across America.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican from New York, speaks during a select subcommittee hearing on the coronavirus crisis in Washington, DC, United States on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. A U.S. Congressional inquiry into Emergent BioSolutions revealed that the contract manufacturer had not responded to deficiencies in vaccine production at its facilities despite warnings following a series of inspections in 2020. Photographer: Susan Walsh / AP Photo / Bloomberg via Getty Images (Susan Walsh / AP Photo / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“I voted FOR the bipartisan infrastructure bill and AGAINST the advancing socialist spending frenzy. For too long our leaders have failed to modernize our aging roads, highways and bridges, to modernize them. sewage systems and implement flood resilience projects, ”she tweeted in November. 6.

