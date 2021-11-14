Jokowi challenges Sean Gelael to appear in Formula E, Observer: if it’s satire, it’s a little weird

Political observer Dedi Kurnia Syah. Photo: Personal documentation for JPNN.com

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Political observer Dedi Kurnia Syah responded to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi who challenged Sean Gelael to participate in the Formula E automobile event in Jakarta on June 4, 2022.

Dedi said Jokowi’s invitation to Sean was a form of support from the President for the upcoming Formula E event.

“While it is true that the president said this, it could be some kind of support for Formula E which is being planned,” Dedi told JPNN.com on Sunday (11/14).

“Although some parties have started to stir up criticism and pressure on the event, which was initiated by the DKI Jakarta provincial government,” Dedi continued.

The executive director of Indonesia Political Opinion felt that what Jokowi said to Sean was not satire.

“If this is an innuendo, it is a little strange, considering that the major decisions of the capital have to do with the central government. Criticizing the program of the capital, especially at the international level, is like insinuating oneself “said Dedi.

The challenge to the 2021 FIA WEC LMP2 runner-up was proposed by the president as conveyed by the general president of the Central Indonesian Automobile Association (IMI), Bambang Soesatyo (Bamsoet).