What to expect from the virtual Biden-Xi summit

US President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at a virtual summit Monday evening, the White House said on Friday, amid escalating tensions over Taiwan, human rights and the China Sea southern, and which could help define some safeguards around a relationship of global importance.
The meeting, hosted by the two leaders following phone calls in February and September, comes amid portends of a new Cold War as Beijing rapidly builds up its military and economic capabilities. Despite some sort of easing at the last United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the enmity between the two global superpowers has only grown. Chinese fighter jets have made a record number of flights over Taiwan in recent months and trade tensions have not abated. China’s nuclear arsenal, although smaller than that of the Americas, is catching up, as are its missiles.
On Tuesday, a delegation from the US Congress arrived in Taiwan aboard a US military aircraft, a trip which was quickly condemned by the Chinese Defense Ministry; China considers Taiwan, which has never been ruled by the People’s Republic of China, as part of its territory. Meanwhile, the People’s Liberation Army conducted readiness exercises near the Taiwan Strait. The United States is a strong supporter of the islands’ right to self-determination, but has been intentionally vague about whether it would be drawn into a war for Taiwan’s future, after four decades of strategic ambiguity.
What we were looking for was effective competition with guardrails and risk reduction measures in place to ensure things did not escalate into conflict, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement. . virtual address at the Sydney-based Lowy Institute on Thursday, speaking about the broader relationship between the United States and China.
Senior US officials and a bipartisan consensus in Congress have named China’s assertiveness, economic might and military strengthening as the greatest national security challenge facing the United States as Washington seeks to rally partners around the world and collaborate in areas of mutual interest. such as climate change, public health and economic stability.
While the Biden administration has so far had great success on the alliance-building front, we have yet to see the establishment of a lasting working relationship with China, largely at because of Beijing’s resistance to the framework proposed by the Biden administration, said Patricia Kim, an expert on the US-China relationship at the Brookings Institution.
While expectations are muted, the Monday reunion provides an opportunity to reframe the relationship. The first high-level meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, in March saw intense exchanges between top US and Chinese diplomats. The first nine, 10 months of the US-China relationship [under Biden] have not been very productive. There has been a lot of talking point exchanges and high-level meetings where both sides have taken a stand and spoken to their national audiences, said Bonnie Glaser, Asia Program Director of the US German Marshall Fund.
In a letterBefore the National Committee on China-U.S. Relations this week, Xi said China is ready to work with the United States. At present, Sino-US relations are at a critical historical turning point. The two countries will win in cooperation and lose in confrontation, he said in a letter to the New York-based nonprofit.
The two leaders will meet amid growing recognition in both capitals of the need to shift into high gear in order to avoid a potentially catastrophic clash.
The Chinese are going to seek a reframing of the relationship. They really don’t like this way of describing the relationship as competition, confrontation and cooperation, said Carla Freeman, senior expert on China at the US Institute of Peace.
The past few months have offered some tentative indications of a thaw in some aspects of the relationship, including the resumption of trade talks in October and a deal brokered by the US Department of Justice that led to the September release of the leader of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada. in December 2018 on an extradition request from the United States based on fraud charges.
It was a huge obstacle for China, and they described it as such a victory at the national level, Glaser said.
On Wednesday, the United States and China issued a surprise joint statement at the United Nations climate change summit, promising to take further action to slow global warming this decade and reduce methane and carbon emissions. The declaration of the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases was sketchy but was seen as an important marker of Beijing and Washington’s willingness to work together on common challenges.
I would consider the next summit a success if the two leaders are able to jointly assert that neither side is seeking conflict or a new cold war, and that they empower those responsible at the operational level to lay the groundwork for a responsible competition, including working together on pressing issues such as crisis management, non-proliferation and climate change, said Kim of the Brookings Institution.
Beijing, too, has domestic policies that constrain it. Glaser highlighted the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics and next year’s party congress, which are expected to crown Xi with an almost unprecedented third term. The Chinese seem to signal that they need a favorable international environment in the coming year, and I think that’s one of the reasons they’ve changed their tone at least in their dealings with the Chinese. United States, she said.
But in a relationship torn by strategic stakes, that might not last long. The Beijing Winter Olympics, due to start in February 2022, are a looming stumbling block. Lawmakers and human rights groups have urged the Biden administration not to send senior officials or diplomats to the Games to protest the mass incarceration of Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims. in the Xinjiang region, which the United States has called genocide.
In June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was consulting its allies and partners on the issue, but the administration has yet to say whether it will send a delegation to the Games.
The administration has taken a number of strong positions on human rights in China, maintaining and expanding Trump-era sanctions related to the genocide in Xinjiang, warning US companies about the safety of doing business in Hong Kong and recently calling for Zhang’s release. Zhan, a citizen journalist jailed after covering the early days of the spread of COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
But Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, said she was concerned about statements by senior US officials such as John Kerry, Bidens’ senior climate envoy, who appeared to separate human rights from other aspects of US-China relations.
In the mind of the Chinese Communist Party, these are no different things, she said. We have been trying to argue for a long time that it is very difficult to have truly viable cooperation on anything with a government that so clearly and consistently shows a deep disregard for international law and binding bilateral treaties and that to proceed without putting this problem on the agenda, the center seems deeply problematic to us.
