Donald Trump Urges Major Campaigns Against GOP’s “RINOs, Sales and Known Losers”





Donald Trump called for primary protests against several Republicans he called “RINO [Republicans In Name Only], sold and known losers. “

The former president issued a statement on Saturday urging the “good and SMART America First Republican Patriots” to come forward against several GOP lawmakers who have drawn his anger.

Most of the 11 representatives mentioned in the statement voted to pass President Joe Biden’s $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill earlier this month, while others will likely participate for their vote to impeach Trump following the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“Any interest from the good and SMART America First Republican Patriots in running primary campaigns against Reps Tom Rice, John Katko, Don Bacon, Don Young, Fred Upton (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer (challenge accepted), David McKinley (challenge accepted), Nancy Mace, Jaime Herrera Beutler (challenge accepted) and Chris Smith? You will have my support! ” Trump said in the statement.

“Gonzalez, Kinzinger and Reed are already QUIT, they’re out of politics, hopefully for good. Warmonger Liz Cheney (challenge accepted) is on SKIDS with a 19% approval rating. Save America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs, clearance sales, and known losers! In the Senate, the “Alaskan Disaster” Lisa Murkowski (challenge accepted), must end. There is “hardly” anyone worse! “

Representatives Katko, Bacon, Young, Upton, Garbarino, McKinley, Gonzalez, Kinzinger, Reed and Smith joined most Democrats in passing the infrastructure bill by a vote of 228 to 206, giving Biden a legislative victory .

Former President Donald Trump before the fourth World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, GA Michael Zarrili / Getty Images

But three other Republicans who also voted for the bill — Res. Jeff van Drew, Nicole Malliotakis and Brian Fitzpatrick were not mentioned in Trump’s statement.

Representatives Cheney, Rice, Katko, Kinzinger, Gonzalez, Upton, Meijer and Herrera Beutler were among 10 Republicans who crossed party lines and voted to impeach Trump for a historic second time after a crowd of his supporters stormed the US Capitol to disrupt Biden’s certification of electoral victory.

Murkowski was among seven Republican senators who voted to condemn Trump for inciting insurgency, but he is the only one facing voters in 2022.

Trump has since embarked on a campaign of revenge to oust these Republicans from office. “1 down, 9 to go! Trump said in a statement celebrating Gonzalez’s announcement that he would not be running again.

Representative Mace did not vote for the infrastructure bill or to impeach Trump, but she was among nine House Republicans who voted for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to despise a subpoena. appearing from the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. .

Trump’s office has been contacted for comment.

