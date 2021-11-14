Chris Christie on Donald Trump: “The idea of ​​making predictions for 2024 is madness”





“I don’t know if he’s going to run. I don’t know if I’m going to run,” Christie, a longtime friend and leading Trump supporter, told CNN’s Dana Bash in a clip for “Being. .. Chris Christie, ”the second episode of CNN’s“ Being … ”series which premieres in full on Monday, November 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

Pressed by Bash if he would back Trump should the former president run again, Christie said that while the former president is “seriously thinking about it,” Christie would like to “see what happens when he does.”

“Let’s see who he is, what he says and how he behaves,” Christie said.

Despite Trump’s actions since election day 2020, Christie is not going to speculate on how he might behave in the future when there are still three years until the next presidential election, he said.

“I’m not going to sit here in 2021 and prejudge all of this. I voted for him in ’16 and ’20. On election night in ’20, I said what he was doing was absolutely horrible and wrong and has continued to be. You can draw whatever conclusions you want from it. But at the end of 2021, the idea of ​​making predictions for 2024 is madness, “Christie said.

“There is no reason to create an uproar in a party that already has a lot of uproar,” he said.

Christie, whose new book “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden” comes out on Tuesday, has expressed in recent weeks her vision for the GOP’s future. He sends a message to Republicans that the only way the party can continue to build on this month’s electoral successes is to move beyond past elections.

Christie, a former 2016 presidential candidate, was just one of the potential GOP White House candidates who addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition conference last weekend in Las Vegas, throwing the basics of their potential offers as the party waits to see if Trump tries another run for the Oval Office in 2024.

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections – no matter where you stand on this issue, no matter where you stand, it’s over,” Christie told some of the world’s most influential donors and bundlers. Republican Party at the time. . “Every minute we spend talking about 2020 – while we waste time doing it, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are ruining this country. We better focus on that and look away from the mirror and start looking through the windshield again. “

Christie condemns Trump’s defense of threats against Pence on January 6

Christie, appearing on “This Week” on ABC Sunday Morning, was interviewed by George Stephanopoulos during a panel discussion on new audio that shows Donald Trump defending threats against then-Vice President Mike Pence, during the insurrection of January 6.

At the time, some rioters could be heard shouting “hang Mike Pence,” who was on Capitol Hill that day presiding over the Senate vote count.

Pressed by Stephanopoulos if these comments were to concern the Republican Party, Christie said: “It is up to the leaders of the party to choose the extent of the problem they want to make of it”.

“I don’t think it’s radical for Republicans to say that we shouldn’t be in favor of saying that it makes good sense for people to chant ‘hang the Vice President of the United States’,” he said. said Christie.

“We have to decide as the Republican Party, are we going to talk about tomorrow… or are we going to keep looking back? And we can’t keep doing it if we want to be a winning party, “he said.

Christie has said that if Trump continues to focus on the 2020 election results, he cannot have a strong grip on the Republican Party.

“President Trump cannot continue to have a strong influence over much of this party if in a year he is still talking about 2020,” said Christie, adding that the strategy would not be to the former’s advantage. President.

“It won’t work for him over time,” Christie said.

“The American people are moving forward,” he continued, adding that he thinks Americans are focusing on the current challenges they face in their day to day lives.

“They can’t buy gasoline. Why doesn’t he talk about this? Why doesn’t he talk about the $ 29 toilet paper. Why doesn’t he talk about the failures of the administration Who drove him? So he could be a positive influence on the debate ahead, but all he wants is to talk about himself and go back. That’s why I don’t want to talk about it, ” Christie said.

Christie points out that Virginia and New Jersey GOP candidates are moving away from Trump

Christie on Sunday also spoke about Republican candidates in Virginia and New Jersey who distanced themselves from Trump ahead of this month’s election. Most notably in Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s seat after keeping his distance from the former president.

“What we saw in Virginia and what we saw in New Jersey were two candidates who said in the affirmative, ‘We don’t want Donald Trump to come here and campaign for us. “I said it affirmatively. Now, if I told you this a year ago, no one would believe me,” Christie said.

