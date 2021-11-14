US, China exchange warnings over Taiwan ahead of Biden-Xi summit





Mr. Wang warned of the dangers of US actions that might appear to support “Taiwan independence.” Read more Washington transferred diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but a law of Congress passed that year requires the United States to supply arms to Taiwan in self-defense. The U.S. government is careful not to show it recognizes Taiwan, but it enjoys broad bipartisan support in Congress, with a group of lawmakers visiting the island this month – angering Beijing. “Any collusion and support for ‘Taiwan independence’ forces undermines peace across the Taiwan Strait and would only boomerang in the end,” Wang told Blinken, according to a reading from the. appeal released by China on Saturday. China has stepped up military activities near Taiwan in recent years, with a record number of planes entering the island’s air defense identification zone in early October. Washington has repeatedly signaled its support for Taiwan in the face of what it called a Chinese aggression. “Responsible management of competition” Mr Biden has largely retained Beijing’s stricter approach of his predecessor Donald Trump, with both administrations seeing a rising China as the main challenge of the 21st century. And while the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases last week unveiled a surprise deal to work together on climate change, Washington and Beijing have indicated they will not back down on flashpoint issues. US officials have presented Monday’s summit as an opportunity to “manage competition responsibly” while trying to cooperate in areas where the two align. Read more Xi warned last week against returning Cold War-era tensions to the Asia-Pacific region. Mr Biden and the Chinese leader have spoken by phone twice since the veteran Democrat moved into the White House. The couple also met a lot when Biden was vice president to Barack Obama and Xi was vice president to Hu Jintao. The US president had hoped to meet Xi at a recent G20 summit in Rome, but the Chinese leader has not traveled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and has instead agreed to virtual talks by the end of the year.

