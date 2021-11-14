Work demands investigation after new bashing allegations against Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg





Labor demands investigations into new standards allegations against Prime Minister and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg as the sordid allegations continue to put pressure on the UK government.

The Westminster opposition party said new information from US entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri about his relationship with Boris Johnson while he was mayor of London should be investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Mr Johnson avoided a criminal investigation earlier this year into his conduct with the businesswoman after the police watchdog found no evidence he influenced the payment of thousands of pounds of money public to Ms. Arcuri or obtained her participation in the foreign trade trips he led. But after the Observer released Ms Arcuri’s diary notes at the time of their alleged relationship, Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said the IOPC should “reconsider” its decision to exclude a formal investigation. According to the newspaper, a handwritten entry recalls that Mr Johnson asked how he could be the “manager” of his career while at town hall. In addition to having business ties, Ms Arcuri has previously claimed that she and Mr Johnson had a four-year romantic relationship when he was mayor. READ MORE: Second MP job: Scots rake in thousands on the side Ms Rayner has written to Greater London Authority oversight officer Emma Strain asking her to forward Ms Arcuri’s remarks to the IOPC. In her letter, she said the reports were “deeply disturbing” and “iconic” about Mr Johnson’s approach to political leadership, which she said had “no respect for decency or decency. public interest, only self-interest “. Labor also wants Mr Rees-Mogg to be investigated by Commons Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone over allegations in the Mail On Sunday that the prominent Tory MP did not said the loans of the director of his company Saliston Limited between 2018 and 2020 Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said: “This would appear to be another egregious violation of the rules. “A Cabinet Minister who does not report millions of pounds in additional revenue is unacceptable. ” READ MORE: Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross ‘sorry’ and reports to standards commissioner for over £ 28,000 in undeclared wages The allegations come after the Department of Transportation (DfT) hit back at claims by The Sunday Times that Grant Shapps, an avid pilot, is using a lobbying body to protect airfields from development. The Transport Secretary – who is believed to own a £ 100,000 plane – has “set up and diverted public money” to a new team within the Civil Aviation Authority which is designed to lobby against the Planning developments, including housing projects, that encroach on airstrips, according to reports. But DfT officials said the airfield advisory team was not a lobbying body and instead provided “support to general aviation on a range of issues affecting their operations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19716308.labour-demands-probe-fresh-sleaze-claims-boris-johnson-jacob-rees-mogg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

